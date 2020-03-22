Bio-plastics Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2023

The global Bio-plastics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bio-plastics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Bio-plastics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Bio-plastics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Bio-plastics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

Material Type:

Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio-PA, Bio-degradable Polyesters, PLA & PLA Blends, Starch Blends, PHA and others (Durable Starch Blend, Bio-TPE, Bio-PUR, Bio-PC, Cellulose Derivatives and PCL)

Applications



Bottle, other packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer products, automotive and others

Key Geographies Covered



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW

Other Key Topics



Bio-plastics life cycle, government initiative and policies, recent market happenings in global bio-plastics market

Examples of key Companies Covered



BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, DSM NV, Arkema, Techno polymer Co. Ltd., RTP Company and NaturePlast

Each market player encompassed in the Bio-plastics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Bio-plastics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

