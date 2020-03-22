Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2027
The Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts.
segmented as follows:
By Product Type
By Procedure Type
By Region
This report covers the global arthroscopy procedures and products market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing the global arthroscopy procedures and products market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.
By product type, the global arthroscopy procedures and products market is segmented into arthroscopes and visualization systems, arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopy radiofrequency (RF) systems, arthroscopic drills and fixation systems and other arthroscopy instruments and accessories. The arthroscopic implants segment is further sub-segmented into knee implants, shoulder implants, hip implants and other implants. The arthroscopic implants product type segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share of the arthroscopy procedures and products market, and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. Increase in clinical evidences related to the safety, efficacy and economic benefits of arthroscopic implants in younger patients is expected to further boost growth of arthroscopic implants segment over the forecast period.
In terms of procedure type segmentation, knee arthroscopy segment is expected to hold more than half the global market share, and the revenue from the segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as compared to other segments.
By region, North America is the largest market in terms of value currently and is expected to retain its position through the forecast period. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centres, developing techniques and equipment, and increasing usage of arthroscopic instruments used in hips, shoulders, ankles and wrists procedures are factors expected to boost growth of the North America market over the forecast period. Markets in the Americas and Europe collectively accounted for over 75% revenue share of the global arthroscopy procedures and products market in 2015. The market in APAC region is projected to exhibit an above average CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Increase in preference of arthroscopic surgeries and technological advancements in arthroscopic instruments are factors expected to fuel demand for arthroscopy products over the forecast period.
Key market players covered in this report are Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH and Stryker Corporation. Collaboration with partners to maintain market leadership in sports medicine in different regions, engaging in R&D activities that focus on orthopaedic surgical treatments, leveraging core expertise to strengthen business plans and acquisitions to strengthen the arthroscopy manufacturing business units in order to enhance market foothold over the next four to five years are the key strategies adopted by the arthroscopy products manufacturers.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Arthroscopes and Visualisation Systems
Arthroscopic Resection Systems
Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems
Arthroscopic Implants
Knee Implants
Shoulder Implants
Hip Implants
Other Implants
Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems
Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems
Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories
Procedure Type
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Hip Arthroscopy
Knee Arthroscopy
Elbow Arthroscopy
Small Joints Arthroscopy
Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
Rest Of APEJ
Japan
Middle East & Africa
GCC countries
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
