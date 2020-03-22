Chilled Beam System Market – Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Analysis 2017 – 2027

The global Chilled Beam System market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Chilled Beam System market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Chilled Beam System market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Chilled Beam System across various industries.

increasing demand for advanced and innovative cooling technologies across the globe (especially in GCC countries) and higher demand for energy efficient systems owing to stringent building energy codes.

Concealed chilled beam system to witness higher adoption in the years to follow

Concealed segment in the product type category of chilled beam systems is expected to dominate the global market as it reflects high growth potential along with high market share. In 2017, this segment led the global market in terms of high value and is likely to grow in the coming years. It is valued at US$ 129 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a valuation a little under US$ 250 Mn by the end of the period of forecast. It is projected to grow at a comparatively higher pace to register a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the assessment period.

Active and multiservice to highly contribute to the growth of the concealed segment

The product type segments of chilled beam system market are further categorized into active, passive and multiservice sub segments. The growth of the concealed segment is influenced largely by the growing popularity of active and the multiservice sub segments. Multiservice concealed sub segment has a strong demand in Europe and United States.

This segment is projected to grow at the highest pace and is expected to reflect a high CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period, 2017-2027. On the other hand, the active sub segment is the largest in terms of market value. By the end of 2027, the active concealed sub segment is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 120 Mn from US$ 64.4 Mn in 2017. It also exhibits a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Exposed segment likely to witness comparatively less adoption during 2017-2027

Exposed product type segment has been experiencing slow growth pace in comparison to other product type segments. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the period of assessment. It is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 75 Mn by 2027 end.

With respect to valuation this segment is last in the line, with concealed segment to lead the global market in the coming years. The growth of the exposed product type segment is influenced by the active sub segment on a large scale. The active exposed segment is estimated to grow to reach around US$ 43 Mn by 2027 end with a 5.9% CAGR during the said period.

