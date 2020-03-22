Cosmetic Packaging Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2028

In this report, the global Cosmetic Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global cosmetic packaging market include Aptar Group Inc., RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Albea S.A., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Material

Glass

Paper

Plastic PET PP PE Others



Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Application Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make up

Nail Care

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Container Type

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Other (Rolling Balls, Sticks, Pen type etc.)

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Declared Capacity Type

Type 1 (Below 50 ml)

Type 2 (50 ml – 100 ml)

Type 3 (100 ml – 150 ml)

Type 4 (150 ml – 200 ml)

Type 5 (Above 200 ml)

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe EU-5 Russia Nordic Benelux Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



