Digital Badges Market is Thriving Worldwide at 18.81% CAGR by 2026 | Accredible,Credly,Forall Systems,Discendum,Pearson Education

According to Research Trades, The Global Digital Badges Market was valued at USD 73.36 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 291.28 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.81% from 2019 to 2026.

A Digital Badge indicates the accomplishments or skills for its holder and these accomplishments and skills can be displayed, accessed, and verified online. Such badges can be earned in various environments, including online platforms where the number is increasing. Digital badges are just a subset of digital credentials that serve both as an acknowledgment of learning or achievement and digital proof for that accomplishment. Sometimes they’re awarded for higher stakes accomplishments, such as after passing a difficult exam.

Digital badges are increasingly being used in applications in the CBE sector. They are basically used to demonstrate the skills of students. The concept of digital badges has gained traction in the education sector and is gaining popularity among teachers. Schools across the world are increasingly using digital badges in the form of micro-credentials for the professional development of teachers.

Developed and developing countries have gained increased support for using digital badges in the curricula. For instance, in the US, badges are used as a valuable tool to gain information related to the complete skill set of the student. Additionally, the federal government has also widely promoted the utilization of digital badges in schools and colleges. Furthermore, the government of the UK is also widely focusing on the utilization of open digital badges as a tool to measure the skill set of students.

Top Key Players of Digital Badges Market-

Accredible

Credly

Forall Systems

Discendum

Pearson Education

Youtopia

Badgecraft

Basno

Knowledge Stream

Makewaves

Digital Badges Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virtual Badges

Real Badges



Digital Badges Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Entertainment Games

Education

Others

The report enables new and existing businesses to address concerns regarding flexibility and growth prospects of their current approach and imbibes them with sufficient knowledge to make the required alterations. It provides an intricate view of the Global Digital Badges market, which emphasizes on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is the region among these that encompasses the highest market share while the Digital Badges market shows a significant growth and is becoming the fastest growing region in the industry.

