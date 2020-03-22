Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Share, Cost Analysis, Type, Raw Material and Forecast 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global ceramic ball bearings market size reached a value of US$ 996.1 Million in 2018. Made from silicon nitride (Si2N4), ceramic ball bearings are gaining a worldwide popularity as compared to regular stainless-steel bearings. Ceramic ball bearings operate at a higher speed while reducing friction which ultimately leads to the requirement of less energy. This is due to the smoother and rounder surface along with a uniform size of the balls in these bearings. Additionally, ceramic ball bearings offer high dimensional stability, low density as well as optimum resistance against heat and corrosion.

Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the growth of the ceramic ball bearings market has been fuelled by an increase in the demand for various automobile components, passenger cars and commercial vehicles in emerging economies. Apart from this, technological advancements, such as lightweight materials, lubrication and seal technologies, integrated components of both stainless steel and ceramic bearings, in high performance ball bearings have also being witnessed. These developments have created ample opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market. Moreover, ceramic ball bearings are increasingly being used for replacing stainless ball bearings installed in agitators, grinding media and valves which is further supporting the growth of the market. On the other hand, this growth of the global ceramic ball bearings market is being hindered by the land and air pollution caused during the extraction of ceramic materials. Nevertheless, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,842.5 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 10.5% during 2019-2024.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Zirconium Oxide

Silicon Nitride

Others

The ceramic ball bearings market has been segmented on the basis of different raw materials used for the production of these bearings which cover silicon nitride and zirconium oxide. Silicon nitride represents the most common raw material as it provides low-density, better strength and toughness to the ball bearings.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings

Full Ceramic Ball Bearings

Currently, hybrid ceramic ball bearing accounts for the majority of the demand as it is ideal for situations which require extreme temperatures, high speeds, minimal lubrication as well as high efficiency.

Breakup by Application:

Electric Motor

Automobile

Under Water Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Aerospace

Others

Amongst these, ceramic ball bearings are being majorly used in electric motors.

Market Summary:

On a geographical front, the United States exhibits a clear dominance in the market, followed by China, Europe, Japan, India and South East Asia. The growth in the United States is due to the increasing dependency of the aerospace and defence sector on ceramic ball bearings to boost energy efficiency. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key player being:

AB SKF

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Ortech Incorporated

CeramicSpeed

Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Boca Bearings, Inc.

GMN Bearing USA Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

