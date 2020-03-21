Nebulizers Market Recent Trends, Investment Cost, Sales Revenue, Top Companies and Future Demand Till 2024

As per new report IMARC Group, The global nebulizers market was worth US$ 708.2 Million in 2018. A nebulizer refers to a device that transforms liquid medicine into a mist for smooth inhalation into the lungs. These machines use compressed air, ultrasonic power, and oxygen to break-down the drug and deliver it through a mask or mouthpiece. Designed in both electric and battery-operated versions, nebulizers help in treating various respiratory diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The essential components used in the production of these devices include a base that holds the air compressor, a tube for connecting the medicine holder to the compressor, and a small vessel that carries the liquid medicine. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,074.8 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

With a rapid rise in air pollution, the incidences of respiratory diseases have increased significantly across the globe, which is driving the escalated demand for nebulizers. Other than this, busy lifestyles of consumers, technological advancements and increasing preference for convenient products have led to a rise in the production volume of portable nebulizers. The market growth is further supported by the initiatives taken by several governmental- and non-governmental organizations worldwide to spread the awareness about the availability of advanced solutions for treating respiratory issues.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



1. Pneumatic Nebulizers

2. Ultrasonic Nebulizers

3. Mesh Nebulizers

4. Others

Breakup by Portability:

1. Portable Nebulizers

2. Standalone Nebulizers

Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Long Term Healthcare Centers

3. Homecare Settings

4. Outpatient Settings

Breakup by Application:

1. COPD

2. Cystic Fibrosis

3. Asthma

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major top manufacturers/ Key players operating in the Nebulizers Market include Briggs Medical Service Company, Ca-Mi SRL, Besco Medical, Flyp Nebulizers, DeVilbiss Healthcare International, Omron Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Feellife Health Inc., Invacare Corporation, Pari Medical Ltd., Philips Respironics, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc. and Graham Field (GF) Health Products, Inc.

