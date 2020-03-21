Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Size, Share, Structure, Cost Analysis and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“ the global baby diaper rash cream market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019. A baby diaper rash cream is used to treat skin irritations and infections among infants, which is usually triggered by friction, chemical allergies, prolonged wetness and bacterial infection caused by frequent use of diapers. Comprising vitamins, mineral oils and natural skin soothers, including beeswax, calendula and aloe vera, these creams create an impermeable barrier to block moisture, which treats and prevents dry, rough and itchy skin. The antibacterial components of the cream aid in soothing the toddler’s skin while assisting in the revival and treatment of the inflamed patch. These products also form a protective barrier between the infant’s skin and potential irritants, which aids in the prevention of skin irritations in the near future.

Global Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding the importance of health and hygiene among young parents. The prolonged occurrence of diaper rash, or diaper dermatitis, in toddlers, can often lead to the development of chronic conditions such as cellulitis. Since a majority of the users are now becoming aware of the adverse effects and severity of these rashes, this has facilitated the uptake of baby diaper rash creams across the globe. In addition to this, inflating disposable income levels of the consumers and enhanced focus toward the use of natural products, which are free from parabens, phthalates, silicones, petrochemicals, artificial preservatives and other synthetic additives have contributed to the demand for natural and organic options of rash creams in the market. Consequently, numerous manufacturers have invested in the development of organic variants with natural ingredients, such as jojoba, sunflower seed, almond and calendula oils. They are also heavily investing in promotional campaigns to expand their existing consumer-base, as well as in strategic partnerships to launch safer, efficient and innovative products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. The improving infrastructure of organized retail and e-commerce platforms is expected to further contribute to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Gender:

Female

Male

The market has been bifurcated into female and male, wherein the male segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Type:

Zinc Oxide-Based

Zinc Oxide Free

Zinc oxide-based creams represent the most preferred product

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Medical Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Among these, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the majority of the overall market share.

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others). At present, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being:

Chicco USA, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf AG

Burt’s Bees Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Mission Pharmacal Company

Weleda AG

NUK USA LLC

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Summer Laboratories Inc.

W S Badger Co. Inc.

BioVeda Action Research Co.

Bayer AG

Forest Laboratories Europe

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals SA

Laboratoires Expanscience

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

