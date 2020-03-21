Volute Pumps Market 2017 Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand Till 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Volute Pumps Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are rising spending on infrastructure programs, increasing demand for the rainwater harvesting systems and growing production of oil and gas. However, Increasing raw material prices may hampering the market growth.

Volute pumps are the type of centrifugal pumps that are in curved shaped. Volutes are basically designed to capture the velocity of liquid as it enters the outermost diameter of an impeller and converts the velocity of the liquid into pressure.

On the basis of Product, Metallic Pumps is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its large-capacity water-handling applications. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising adoption of volute pumps in this region.

Some of the key players in Volute Pumps Market include Shanghai Kai Quan Pump (Group) Co. Ltd, Sulzer Ltd, Kubota Pump, Watson-Marlow Inc., Kaiquan Group, GRUNDFOS Holding A/S, Flowserve Corporation, Watson-Marlow Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Gardner Denver, Inc., Honda Kiko Co Ltd, WPIL Limited, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Sulzer Ltd and Andritz A G.

Products Covered:

• Concrete Pumps

• Metallic Pumps

Applications Covered:

• Drainage & Flood Control

• Seawater Intake

• Flood Control

• Irrigation Schemes

• Cooling Water

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture & Lift Irrigation

• Water & Waste Water

• Oil & Gas

• Building Services

• Power

• Chemicals

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

