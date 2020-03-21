Hygiene Nonwoven Market 2018=7 – Competitive Approach, Fundamental Trends and Investment up to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hygiene Nonwoven market is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Growing health and hygiene awareness and rising demand for incontinence products and baby diapers are some key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, rapid development in healthcare infrastructure will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are restricting the market growth.

Nonwovens have specific characteristics that allow them to deliver high-performance across a wide range of applications such absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, bacterial barrier and sterility. Nonwovens used in the hygiene field have numerous applications like feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, adult incontinence products, tissues, wet towels, surgical gowns, face masks, and others.

By Type, Polypropylene (PP) held significant growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in birth rate, coupled with rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of baby diapers. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising disposable income and awareness among users in India.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hygiene Nonwoven Market include The Tyczka Group, Massy Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Wesfarmers Limited, The Linde Group, Air Water, Inc., Gulf Cryo, PT Aneka Gas Industries, SOL Group, The Messer Group GmBH, Air Liquide and Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Types Covered:

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Baby Diapers

• Feminine Hygiene

• Adult Incontinence

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances