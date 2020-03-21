Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market is accounted for $8.60 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.38 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing usage in various end user industries such as biosensors, wastewater treatment, education among others is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, MFC’s insignificant quantity of power may hamper market growth.

Microbial fuel cell (MFC), a relatively new approach for electrical power generation, uses microorganisms as catalysts to covert the chemical energy stored in organic substances into an electrical one. MFC uses a wide range of fuel for the generation of electricity and it is possible to produce the electricity from any kind of organic and inorganic material. It is also notable that the input used to generate electricity, leaves no harmful by-products.

By Application, Wastewater treatment segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the MFCs using certain microbes have a special ability to remove sulfides as required in wastewater treatment. MFCs can enhance the growth of bioelectrochemically active microbes during wastewater treatment thus they have good operational stabilities. Based on geography, North is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing R&D investments for the development of opportunities from MFC’s in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market include Cambrian Innovation Inc, Vinpro Technologies, Triqua International BV, Sainergy Tech, Inc., MICROrganic Technologies, Prongineer, Fluence Corporation, Microbial Robotics, Emefcy, Protonex and ElectroChem.

Types Covered:

• Mediated

• Phototrophic bio film

• Soil-based

• Unmediated

• Other Types

Designs Covered:

• Stacked

• Single chambered

• Double chambered

Applications Covered:

• Power generation

• Wastewater treatment

• Education

• Biosensor

• Biorecovery

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Power

• Medical

• Food & Beverage

• Agriculture

• Education

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

