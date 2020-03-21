Network Switches Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

PMR’s report on global Network Switches market

The global market of Network Switches is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Network Switches market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Network Switches market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Network Switches market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network switches market are PLANET Technology, D-Link, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Allied Telesis, Brocade Communications, Juniper Networks, Mellanox Technologies, Belkin International, Arista Networks, and other network switches manufacturers.

Regional Overview

By geography, the North America region is creating potential and new revenue models for the network switches manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in United States and Canada is the key growth factor of the network switches market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network switches in North America. Further, Due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network switches market in European countries has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network switches manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network switches market in Asia Pacific.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Network Switches Market Segments

Global Network Switches Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Network Switches Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Network Switches Market Solutions Technology

Network Switches Value Chain of the Market

Global Network Switches Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the global network switches market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance

