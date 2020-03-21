Anticancer Drugs to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2028

Assessment of the Global Anticancer Drugs Market

companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc. etc.

The global anticancer drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Global Anticancer drugs Market, by Drug Type

Cytotoxic Drugs Alkylating Agents Antimetabolites Others

Targeted Drugs Monoclonal Antibodies Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Others

Hormonal Drugs

Global Anticancer drugs Market, by Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Global Anticancer drugs Market, by Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Leukemia

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Global Anticancer Drugs Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & NZ Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



