Ransomware Protection Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2026

Ransomware Protection Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Market: Taxonomy

Component Solution End Point Security Solution Network Security Solution Service Consulting Service Support and Management Services

End User Commercial Residential

Deployment Cloud On-Premise

Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



The ransomware threat faced by organizations is only anticipated to grow in the 21st century as hackers become increasingly sophisticated and intelligent. Thus, there is a scramble amongst key players in the ransomware protection market to offer better end-to-end solutions to their customers. You can expect nothing less than the most brutal competition if you seek to enter the lucrative ransomware protection market as organizations cannot afford to lose their critical and confidential data under any circumstance to hackers. Companies need ransomware protection software to cater to their changing requirements and we have profiled some of the most prominent stakeholders in the ransomware protection market some of which include Cisco, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, and Bitdefender. We provide a brief company introduction and key financials such as revenue and operating margins. The strategies adopted, recent market developments, financial ratios, and global presence have been dissected so that you can make long-term business decisions with confidence.

The ransomware protection market has been divided into five major geographic regions in our study viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the MEA. Every region has a dedicated section in the ransomware protection market report where we look at regional drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats and emphasize their impact. The historical market size of the largest countries in each region has been compared and contrasted with their forecasted growth on the basis of the taxonomy. The market attractiveness analysis concludes this portion of the ransomware protection market report.

There are certain assumptions that have been made while preparing the ransomware protection market report that have been specifically mentioned in their own section. Our readers are recommended to peruse through this to dispel any doubts that they may have.

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research has pioneered a class-leading research methodology that we use to prepare all our reports, including this one on the ransomware protection market. We conduct exhaustive primary and secondary research as a primary step and then prepare a market player list that comprises all nodes in the value chain. A questionnaire to extract all the relevant data is created after which the latter is thoroughly scrutinized by way of the triangulation method. We present the final data by validating it with advanced tools to gain all the required qualitative and quantitative insights into the ransomware protection market.

Global Ransomware Protection Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

