Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.
The global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Cubic Corporation
The Nippon Signal
Omron Corporation
Scheidt & Bachmann
Thales Group
INIT
Huaming
Xerox
GFI Genfare
LECIP
Shanghai Potevio Company Limited
Gunnebo
GMV
Huahong Jitong
GRG Banking
Major applications as follows:
Off-Board
On-Board
Major Type as follows:
Farebox
Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)
Validator
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
