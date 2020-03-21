Global Advertising Services Market Research Report 2020 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2024

According to this study, over the next five years, the advertising services market will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the market share of global revenues of key companies in advertising services,

presented in Chapter 3. This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the advertising services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in chapter 3.

Interpublic

ADK

Omnicom Group

Publicis Groupe

Dentsu Group

WPP

Hakuhodo

Havas

Cordiant

Gray Global Group

This study considers the value of advertising services generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7. PSA Commercial Advertising

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Multinational

SEM The report also divides the market by region: ventilation in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea of the South Asia South -Is India Australia Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Russia Spain Middle East and Africa EgyptSouth Africa Israel Turkey GCC country

In addition, this report examines the main drivers influencing market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global advertising services market by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the structure of the advertising services market in identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in advertising services, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Analyze advertising services with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the advertising services submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global advertising services market growth (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 Years considered

1.4 Methodology of the study market

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global advertising services market 2014-2024

2.1.2 Market size of CAGR advertising services by region

2.2 Advertising services segment by type

2.2.1 PSA

2.2.2 PSAs

2.3 Size of the advertising services market by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global advertising services market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global advertising services market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Advertising services segment by application

2.4.1 SEMs

2.4.2 Multinational enterprise

2.5 Size of the advertising services market by application

2.5.1 Market share of global advertising services by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global advertising services market by application (2014-2019)

3 Global advertising services by players

3.1 Global advertising services Market size Player market share

3.1.1 Overall size of the player advertising services market (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Market share of players the size of the global advertising services market (2017-2019)

3.2 Key players in global advertising services Headquarters and P

Suite …

