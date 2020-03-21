Metal Coating Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Metal Coating Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Metal Coating market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1590932/global-metal-coating-market

The competitive landscape of the global Metal Coating market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Metal Coating market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Coating Market Research Report: PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Dupont, Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd, The Beckers Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, United Metal Coating LLC, AFP Metal Products, Mondi PLC., Bobst Group Sa, ICI Paints, NOF Metal Coatings, Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd, Magni Industries, Inc, Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd, CMP Group, Alucoil LLC

Global Metal Coating Market by Type: Liquid Coating, Powder Coating

Global Metal Coating Market by Application: Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Marine and Protective Coatings, Others

The Metal Coating market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Metal Coating market. In this chapter of the Metal Coating report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Metal Coating report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Metal Coating market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Metal Coating market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Metal Coating market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Metal Coating market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Metal Coating market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Metal Coating market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1590932/global-metal-coating-market

Table of Contents

1 Metal Coating Market Overview

1.1 Metal Coating Product Overview

1.2 Metal Coating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Coating

1.2.2 Powder Coating

1.3 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Metal Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Metal Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Metal Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Metal Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Metal Coating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Coating Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metal Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Coating Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Coating Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metal Coating as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Coating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Coating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Metal Coating Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metal Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Metal Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Metal Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Metal Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Metal Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Metal Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Metal Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Metal Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Metal Coating by Application

4.1 Metal Coating Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building & Construction

4.1.2 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.3 Consumer Goods & Appliances

4.1.4 Marine and Protective Coatings

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Metal Coating Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Metal Coating Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Metal Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Metal Coating Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Metal Coating by Application

4.5.2 Europe Metal Coating by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Metal Coating by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating by Application

5 North America Metal Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Metal Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Metal Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Metal Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Coating Business

10.1 PPG Industries Inc.

10.1.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 PPG Industries Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 PPG Industries Inc. Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 PPG Industries Inc. Metal Coating Products Offered

10.1.5 PPG Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Axalta Coating Systems

10.2.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

10.3 Akzonobel N.V.

10.3.1 Akzonobel N.V. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Akzonobel N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Akzonobel N.V. Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Akzonobel N.V. Metal Coating Products Offered

10.3.5 Akzonobel N.V. Recent Development

10.4 The Valspar Corporation

10.4.1 The Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 The Valspar Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 The Valspar Corporation Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 The Valspar Corporation Metal Coating Products Offered

10.4.5 The Valspar Corporation Recent Development

10.5 BASF SE

10.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF SE Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF SE Metal Coating Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.6 Dupont

10.6.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dupont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Dupont Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Dupont Metal Coating Products Offered

10.6.5 Dupont Recent Development

10.7 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd

10.7.1 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Metal Coating Products Offered

10.7.5 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Recent Development

10.8 The Beckers Group

10.8.1 The Beckers Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 The Beckers Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 The Beckers Group Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 The Beckers Group Metal Coating Products Offered

10.8.5 The Beckers Group Recent Development

10.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company

10.9.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Metal Coating Products Offered

10.9.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

10.10 Wacker Chemie AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metal Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wacker Chemie AG Metal Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Development

10.11 United Metal Coating LLC

10.11.1 United Metal Coating LLC Corporation Information

10.11.2 United Metal Coating LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 United Metal Coating LLC Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 United Metal Coating LLC Metal Coating Products Offered

10.11.5 United Metal Coating LLC Recent Development

10.12 AFP Metal Products

10.12.1 AFP Metal Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 AFP Metal Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 AFP Metal Products Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AFP Metal Products Metal Coating Products Offered

10.12.5 AFP Metal Products Recent Development

10.13 Mondi PLC.

10.13.1 Mondi PLC. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mondi PLC. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Mondi PLC. Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Mondi PLC. Metal Coating Products Offered

10.13.5 Mondi PLC. Recent Development

10.14 Bobst Group Sa

10.14.1 Bobst Group Sa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bobst Group Sa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bobst Group Sa Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Bobst Group Sa Metal Coating Products Offered

10.14.5 Bobst Group Sa Recent Development

10.15 ICI Paints

10.15.1 ICI Paints Corporation Information

10.15.2 ICI Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 ICI Paints Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 ICI Paints Metal Coating Products Offered

10.15.5 ICI Paints Recent Development

10.16 NOF Metal Coatings

10.16.1 NOF Metal Coatings Corporation Information

10.16.2 NOF Metal Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 NOF Metal Coatings Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 NOF Metal Coatings Metal Coating Products Offered

10.16.5 NOF Metal Coatings Recent Development

10.17 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd

10.17.1 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Metal Coating Products Offered

10.17.5 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.18 Magni Industries, Inc

10.18.1 Magni Industries, Inc Corporation Information

10.18.2 Magni Industries, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Magni Industries, Inc Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Magni Industries, Inc Metal Coating Products Offered

10.18.5 Magni Industries, Inc Recent Development

10.19 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd

10.19.1 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Metal Coating Products Offered

10.19.5 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.20 CMP Group

10.20.1 CMP Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 CMP Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 CMP Group Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 CMP Group Metal Coating Products Offered

10.20.5 CMP Group Recent Development

10.21 Alucoil LLC

10.21.1 Alucoil LLC Corporation Information

10.21.2 Alucoil LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Alucoil LLC Metal Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Alucoil LLC Metal Coating Products Offered

10.21.5 Alucoil LLC Recent Development

11 Metal Coating Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metal Coating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metal Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.