Sandpaper Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Sandpaper Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Sandpaper market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Sandpaper market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Sandpaper market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sandpaper Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain, Klingspor, 3M, Mirka, Hermes, SIA, Ekamant, Nihon Kenshi, Gator, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Deerfos, Keystone, Carborundum Universal, Uneeda, Kovax, Awuko, Tun Jinn, TOA-Sankyo, Malani, Taiyo Kenmazai, Dongguan Golden Sun, Luxin High-tech, Fengmang Group, Hubei Yuli, Changzhou Kingcattle, Shandong Boss Abrasive, Guangdong Little Sun, Hubei Baota

Global Sandpaper Market by Type: Silicon Carbide (SiC)-SP, Aluminium Oxide-SP, Zirconia Alumina-SP, Ceramic Aluminium oxide-SP

Global Sandpaper Market by Application: Wood, Metal, Varnishing, Others

The Sandpaper market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Sandpaper market. In this chapter of the Sandpaper report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Sandpaper report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Sandpaper Market Overview

1.1 Sandpaper Product Overview

1.2 Sandpaper Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC)-SP

1.2.2 Aluminium Oxide-SP

1.2.3 Zirconia Alumina-SP

1.2.4 Ceramic Aluminium oxide-SP

1.3 Global Sandpaper Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sandpaper Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sandpaper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sandpaper Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sandpaper Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sandpaper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sandpaper Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sandpaper Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sandpaper Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sandpaper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sandpaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sandpaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sandpaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Sandpaper Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sandpaper Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sandpaper Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sandpaper Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sandpaper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sandpaper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sandpaper Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sandpaper Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sandpaper as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sandpaper Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sandpaper Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sandpaper Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sandpaper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sandpaper Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sandpaper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sandpaper Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sandpaper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sandpaper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sandpaper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sandpaper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sandpaper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sandpaper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sandpaper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Sandpaper by Application

4.1 Sandpaper Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wood

4.1.2 Metal

4.1.3 Varnishing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Sandpaper Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sandpaper Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sandpaper Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sandpaper Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sandpaper by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sandpaper by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sandpaper by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper by Application

5 North America Sandpaper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sandpaper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sandpaper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sandpaper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Sandpaper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sandpaper Business

10.1 Saint-Gobain

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Sandpaper Products Offered

10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.2 Klingspor

10.2.1 Klingspor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Klingspor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Klingspor Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Klingspor Recent Development

10.3 3M

10.3.1 3M Corporation Information

10.3.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 3M Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 3M Sandpaper Products Offered

10.3.5 3M Recent Development

10.4 Mirka

10.4.1 Mirka Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mirka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mirka Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mirka Sandpaper Products Offered

10.4.5 Mirka Recent Development

10.5 Hermes

10.5.1 Hermes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hermes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hermes Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hermes Sandpaper Products Offered

10.5.5 Hermes Recent Development

10.6 SIA

10.6.1 SIA Corporation Information

10.6.2 SIA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 SIA Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 SIA Sandpaper Products Offered

10.6.5 SIA Recent Development

10.7 Ekamant

10.7.1 Ekamant Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ekamant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Ekamant Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Ekamant Sandpaper Products Offered

10.7.5 Ekamant Recent Development

10.8 Nihon Kenshi

10.8.1 Nihon Kenshi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nihon Kenshi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nihon Kenshi Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nihon Kenshi Sandpaper Products Offered

10.8.5 Nihon Kenshi Recent Development

10.9 Gator

10.9.1 Gator Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gator Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gator Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gator Sandpaper Products Offered

10.9.5 Gator Recent Development

10.10 Sankyo-Rikagaku

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sandpaper Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sankyo-Rikagaku Sandpaper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sankyo-Rikagaku Recent Development

10.11 Deerfos

10.11.1 Deerfos Corporation Information

10.11.2 Deerfos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Deerfos Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Deerfos Sandpaper Products Offered

10.11.5 Deerfos Recent Development

10.12 Keystone

10.12.1 Keystone Corporation Information

10.12.2 Keystone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Keystone Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Keystone Sandpaper Products Offered

10.12.5 Keystone Recent Development

10.13 Carborundum Universal

10.13.1 Carborundum Universal Corporation Information

10.13.2 Carborundum Universal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Carborundum Universal Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Carborundum Universal Sandpaper Products Offered

10.13.5 Carborundum Universal Recent Development

10.14 Uneeda

10.14.1 Uneeda Corporation Information

10.14.2 Uneeda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Uneeda Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Uneeda Sandpaper Products Offered

10.14.5 Uneeda Recent Development

10.15 Kovax

10.15.1 Kovax Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kovax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kovax Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kovax Sandpaper Products Offered

10.15.5 Kovax Recent Development

10.16 Awuko

10.16.1 Awuko Corporation Information

10.16.2 Awuko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Awuko Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Awuko Sandpaper Products Offered

10.16.5 Awuko Recent Development

10.17 Tun Jinn

10.17.1 Tun Jinn Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tun Jinn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Tun Jinn Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Tun Jinn Sandpaper Products Offered

10.17.5 Tun Jinn Recent Development

10.18 TOA-Sankyo

10.18.1 TOA-Sankyo Corporation Information

10.18.2 TOA-Sankyo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 TOA-Sankyo Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 TOA-Sankyo Sandpaper Products Offered

10.18.5 TOA-Sankyo Recent Development

10.19 Malani

10.19.1 Malani Corporation Information

10.19.2 Malani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Malani Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Malani Sandpaper Products Offered

10.19.5 Malani Recent Development

10.20 Taiyo Kenmazai

10.20.1 Taiyo Kenmazai Corporation Information

10.20.2 Taiyo Kenmazai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Taiyo Kenmazai Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Taiyo Kenmazai Sandpaper Products Offered

10.20.5 Taiyo Kenmazai Recent Development

10.21 Dongguan Golden Sun

10.21.1 Dongguan Golden Sun Corporation Information

10.21.2 Dongguan Golden Sun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Dongguan Golden Sun Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Dongguan Golden Sun Sandpaper Products Offered

10.21.5 Dongguan Golden Sun Recent Development

10.22 Luxin High-tech

10.22.1 Luxin High-tech Corporation Information

10.22.2 Luxin High-tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Luxin High-tech Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Luxin High-tech Sandpaper Products Offered

10.22.5 Luxin High-tech Recent Development

10.23 Fengmang Group

10.23.1 Fengmang Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Fengmang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Fengmang Group Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Fengmang Group Sandpaper Products Offered

10.23.5 Fengmang Group Recent Development

10.24 Hubei Yuli

10.24.1 Hubei Yuli Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hubei Yuli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Hubei Yuli Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Hubei Yuli Sandpaper Products Offered

10.24.5 Hubei Yuli Recent Development

10.25 Changzhou Kingcattle

10.25.1 Changzhou Kingcattle Corporation Information

10.25.2 Changzhou Kingcattle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Changzhou Kingcattle Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Changzhou Kingcattle Sandpaper Products Offered

10.25.5 Changzhou Kingcattle Recent Development

10.26 Shandong Boss Abrasive

10.26.1 Shandong Boss Abrasive Corporation Information

10.26.2 Shandong Boss Abrasive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Shandong Boss Abrasive Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Shandong Boss Abrasive Sandpaper Products Offered

10.26.5 Shandong Boss Abrasive Recent Development

10.27 Guangdong Little Sun

10.27.1 Guangdong Little Sun Corporation Information

10.27.2 Guangdong Little Sun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Guangdong Little Sun Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Guangdong Little Sun Sandpaper Products Offered

10.27.5 Guangdong Little Sun Recent Development

10.28 Hubei Baota

10.28.1 Hubei Baota Corporation Information

10.28.2 Hubei Baota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Hubei Baota Sandpaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Hubei Baota Sandpaper Products Offered

10.28.5 Hubei Baota Recent Development

11 Sandpaper Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sandpaper Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sandpaper Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

