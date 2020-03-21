Spunmelt Non-Woven Fabrics Market Projected size Witness a Double-Digit CAGR during 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market is accounted for $22.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $47.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market are growth of modern healthcare in developing markets, rise in the birth rate in emerging economies and increase in geriatric population in western countries. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials, concerns about balancing performance and cost among small manufacturers restricts the market growth of Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics market.

Spunmelt Non-woven fabric is a fabric-like material made from staple fibre and long fibre, bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. The term is used in the textile manufacturing industry to denote fabrics, such as felt, which are neither woven nor knitted. Some non-woven materials lack sufficient strength unless densified or reinforced by a backing. In recent years, non-woven has become an alternative to polyurethane foam.

Based on Application, Upholstery segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Upholstery is the work of providing furniture, especially seats, with padding, springs, webbing, and fabric or leather covers. It is equally applicable to domestic, automobile, airplane and boat furniture, and can be applied to mattresses, particularly the upper layers, though these often differ significantly in design. A person who works with upholstery is called an upholsterer.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth to huge consumption of Nonwoven Fabrics in automotive, construction and healthcare.

Some of the key players in Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics market are DuPont (US), Fitesa (Brazil), Berry Global Group (US), Glatfelter (US), Freudenberg (Germany), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) and TWE Group (Germany).

Types Covered:

• Non-Disposable

• Disposable

Applications Covered:

• Upholstery

• Construction

• Automotive

• Hygiene

• Filtration

• Wipes

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

