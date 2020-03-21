Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software Industry Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Manufacturers
An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens
GE
Oracle
Advanced Control Systems (Indra)
OSI (Open Systems International)
Survalent Technology
Axxiom
ETAP (Operation Technology)
AutoGrid Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electrical Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Distribution Management System (DMS)
Outage Management System (OMS)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Electric Utilities
Water Utilities
Gas Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
