Global Managed Pressure drilling Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) is defined by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) as “an adaptive drilling process used to more precisely control the annular pressure profile throughout the wellbore.” The objectives of MPD are “to ascertain the downhole pressure environment limits and to manage the annular hydraulic pressure profile accordingly.”

Drilling with MPD gives operators the ability to rapidly adjust bottom hole pressure to reducing non-productive time (NPT) risks associated with mitigating kicks, losses and wellbore stability issues. With MPD operators can decrease bottom hole pressure related NPT, reducing drilling days and improving overall economic viability of well construction.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Ensign Energy Services

Enhanced Drilling

Petrolor Oilfield Services

Archer

GE Oil & Gas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Constant Bottom Hole Pressure

Mud Cap Drilling

Dual Gradient Drilling

Market segment by Application, split into

Offshore

Onshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed Pressure drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed Pressure drilling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

