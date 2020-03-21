Global Managed Pressure drilling Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) is defined by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) as “an adaptive drilling process used to more precisely control the annular pressure profile throughout the wellbore.” The objectives of MPD are “to ascertain the downhole pressure environment limits and to manage the annular hydraulic pressure profile accordingly.”
Drilling with MPD gives operators the ability to rapidly adjust bottom hole pressure to reducing non-productive time (NPT) risks associated with mitigating kicks, losses and wellbore stability issues. With MPD operators can decrease bottom hole pressure related NPT, reducing drilling days and improving overall economic viability of well construction.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes
National Oilwell Varco
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
Ensign Energy Services
Enhanced Drilling
Petrolor Oilfield Services
Archer
GE Oil & Gas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Constant Bottom Hole Pressure
Mud Cap Drilling
Dual Gradient Drilling
Market segment by Application, split into
Offshore
Onshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
