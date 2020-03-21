FinTech Market 2020: Global In-Depth Analysis by Ant Financial, Adyen, Qudian, Xero, Sofi, Lufax, Avant, ZhongAn, Klarna

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global FinTech Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global FinTech Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FinTech development in United States, Europe and China.

Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services.

FinTech market’ s growth is driven by the omnipresence of technology and innovation in the market which is helping the financial advisors to come up with new solutions to meet customers’ financial needs.

In 2018, the global FinTech market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Ant Financial

Adyen

Qudian

Xero

Sofi

Lufax

Avant

ZhongAn

Klarna

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

API

AI

Blockchain

Distributed Computing

Cryptography

Market segment by Application, split into

Financing

Asset Management

Payments

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global FinTech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

