Global Cloud Based Video Streaming Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

Video streaming is a method of distributing video using cloud technology. In addition to live video, streaming can also be used for video-on-demand services, live playlists and video hosting. Video and the accompanying audio are streamed from the cloud rather than downloaded to the viewer’s device. For enterprises, video platforms enable video sharing across the globe on many different devices.

Video streaming services include live video, live playlists, video on demand and video hosting.

Video is streamed from the cloud rather than downloaded directly to devices.

Video is becoming a primary method for businesses to engage and interact internally and with customers.

In 2018, the global Cloud Based Video Streaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

A-frame (UK)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Encoding.Com (US)

Forbidden Technologies (UK)

Haivision Hyperstream (US)

Microsoft Azure (US)

Mixmoov (France)

Akamai Technologies (US)

Sorenson Media (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Broadcasters, Operators and Media

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Based Video Streaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Based Video Streaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

