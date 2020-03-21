Global Brine Management Technology Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Brine Management Technology Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Brine Management Technology Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Brine Management Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Brine management is to convert water-soluble sodium chloride into insoluble sodium bicarbonate that can be removed by filtration.

The major factors that drives the market are increasing oil & gas complex water, increasing concerns regarding increased salinity in areas such as the Persian Gulf, environmental concerns about impacts on coastal ecology and limited disposal options for industry and in inland areas.

In 2018, the global Brine Management Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AquaPure

Eureka Resource

Oasys

Enviro Water Minerals

Memsys

GE

Aquatech

Veolia

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SAL-PROC process

Zero discharge desalination

Integrated processes

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Brine Management Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Brine Management Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

