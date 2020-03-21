Global Brine Management Technology Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025
Brine management is to convert water-soluble sodium chloride into insoluble sodium bicarbonate that can be removed by filtration.
The major factors that drives the market are increasing oil & gas complex water, increasing concerns regarding increased salinity in areas such as the Persian Gulf, environmental concerns about impacts on coastal ecology and limited disposal options for industry and in inland areas.
The key players covered in this study
AquaPure
Eureka Resource
Oasys
Enviro Water Minerals
Memsys
GE
Aquatech
Veolia
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SAL-PROC process
Zero discharge desalination
Integrated processes
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Commercial
Municipal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Brine Management Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Brine Management Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
