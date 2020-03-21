AS-Interface Market 2020: Global In-Depth Analysis by Bihl+Wiedemann, Baumer Electric, Pepperl+Fuchs, Siemens, Valmet, ABB, Emerson, IFM Electronic, Phoenix Contact, Schneider

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global AS-Interface Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global AS-Interface Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AS-Interface development in United States, Europe and China.

AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial networking solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices (e.g. binary ON/OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons, and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable.

The AS-i gateway/master component is expected to hold the largest market size in 2018. It is the central part of AS-Interface system.

Water and wastewater treatment industry in the AS-Interface market expected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2018 and 2023.

In 2018, the global AS-Interface market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3097090

The key players covered in this study

Bihl+Wiedemann

Baumer Electric

Pepperl+Fuchs

Siemens

Valmet

ABB

Emerson

IFM Electronic

Phoenix Contact

Schneider

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AS-i Gateway/Master

AS-i Power Supply

AS-i Slave

AS-i Cable

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Metal and Mining

Others

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3097090

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AS-Interface status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AS-Interface development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]