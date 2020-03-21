China LED Lighting Market, Volume by Applications (Industrial, Outdoor, Residential, and Commercial), Companies (MLS Co Ltd., Philips Lighting, Osram, Cree Inc., Foshan Electrical and Light)

In China, people are adopting LED lighting at a rapid pace because of the gradual reduction of LED lighting price. Many Chinese LED light manufacturer are increasing their production capacity because they are getting an optimal subsidy from both central and local government. The favorable government policies of China are helping the LED manufacturer and distributor to run their business smoothly, and it will further boost the LED lighting market in the forecast period. Besides, the Chinese government has also implemented LED lighting standard that will help to produce the supreme quality of the LED product. China LED lighting market is going to cross the US$ 29 Billion mark by the year-end of 2025.

The growing demand for LED lighting in China stimulates LED light market. Chinese LED manufacturer mainly focused on Research & Development of LED light; cost reduction, energy efficiency, and environmental friendly, long life. In China, the demand for lower-end LED product is high, but there is also stiff competition in this segment.

In China, penetration of LED lighting is growing at a rapid pace due to supportive government policies that help out LED manufacturer and distributor to a great extent. The Chinese government banned incandescent bulbs over 100 watts in the year 2012. After that, it banned 15 watts in the year 2016. Besides, China is also looking for a framework to replace the fluorescent bulb with an LED. In China, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have taken several measures to administer subsidies for proliferating LED Lighting products.

Consistent Reduction in the Price of LED lighting products stimulates the Market to Expand

In China, technology mechanization in the LED lighting industry has increased over the period. Therefore the average price of LED lighting product has declined and reached to an affordable price as compared to conventional lighting products. According to Renub Research Analysis, the market of LED lighting product will grow during the forecast period, especially in residential segments due to the price reduction of LED.

Key Companies China LED Lighting Sales

In this report, we have taken the top five Key players in the China LED Lighting market include Cree Inc., Philips Lighting, MLS Co. Ltd., Foshan Electrical & Light, Osram.

Types of LED Lighting Market & Volume

• Industrial LED Lighting

• Outdoor LED Lighting

• Residential LED Lighting

• Commercial LED Lighting

Key Player covered in the Report

• MLS Co Ltd.

• Philips Lighting

• Osram

• Cree Inc.

• Foshan Electrical & Light

Scope of the Report

China LED Lighting Market & Forecast: We have done a comprehensive analysis of China LED lighting Market. We have taken historic data from 2010 – 2018 and anticipated year from 2019 – 2025. Besides, we have considered several factors that propel China LED market like government policies and LED manufacturer and distributors.

China LED Lighting Volume & Forecast: In this report, we have done a complete analysis of China LED lighting on the volume front. Also, we have also studied the demand and supply of LED lighting product on a unit basis. We have taken historic data from 2010 – 2018 and anticipated year from 2019 – 2025.

China LED Lighting Price Analysis: Rising mechanization and cutting edge technology will stimulate lower the price of LED lighting products. We have studied the LED lighting product price from the year 2010 to 2019

China LED Lighting Value Chain: It provides a complete detailed analysis of the present and future value chain of LED lighting in China.

Growth Drivers: It studies the different factors which are helping the LED lighting market to grow in China.

Challenges: It explains the core challenges within the LED lighting industry.

Company Analysis: We have covered five key players and their LED revenue in China. Apart from sales analysis, we have also included an overview of the company and LED latest development trends.

