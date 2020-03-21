Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Application (E-bus, Electronic Devices, Industrial and ESS, Automotive and Others), Material (Cathode and Anode) Companies, Global Forecast to 2025

The growth of the lithium-ion battery market is being fueled by the expansion of electric vehicle & e-bus. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining demand from automobile companies due to their small size and light weight compared to nickel metal batteries used in electric cars. The lithium-ion battery market for electronic devices is quite saturated, but lithium-ion battery in industrial application is growing at a rapid pace. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market presents an opportunity of more than US$ 100 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

The fast adoption of lithium-ion battery in varieties of use due to the declining retail price of the lithium-ion battery as the manufacturing cost of developing lithium-ion battery is also declining. Thus it is affordable for varsities of application like automotive, industrial and smart devices, etc. Besides, the rules and regulation by the government across the world to create a positive framework for battery enable transport system will boost the market of the lithium-ion battery.

This report expedites the overall assessment, and in-depth insight of lithium-ion batteries in numerous application like E-Bus, Electronics devices and Automotive, Industrial and energy storage, etc. In the electronic segment, Lithium-ion batteries have been in use from the last 20 years, because of its compact sizes and outstanding performance. But now with the support from governments all over the world and environmental concerns playing a pivotal role the use of more lithium-ion batteries in Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle and E-Buses will augment in the years to come.

Renub Research report titled “Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Application (E-bus, Electronic Devices, Industrial & ESS, Automotive and Others), Material (Cathode and Anode) Companies (LG Chemical, Samsung SDI, SANYO Panasonic, and Amperex Technology Limited) Global Forecast to 2025” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the global Lithium-ion battery market.

By Application – Global Li-ion Battery Market & Volume

We have categorized the Global Lithium-ion Battery market & volume into 4 applications

1) Automotive & E-Bus

2) Industrial & ESS

3) Electronic Devices

4) Others

Besides, Automotive & e-bus market & volume has been further sub-divided into 5 segments

1) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

2) Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3) E-Bus

4) Electric Vehicle

5) Others

By Material – Cathode, Anode and their sub-segments Volume

Cathode is sub-divided into 5 categories

1) NCA (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide),

2) LMO (Lithium Manganese Oxide)

3) LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate),

4) LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide)

5) NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide)

Anode is sub-divided into 5 categories

1) Natural Graphite

2) Artificial Graphite

3) Hard Carbon

4) Soft Carbon

5) Others

Companies in the Lithium-ion Battery market include LG Chemical, Samsung SDI, SANYO Panasonic, Amperex Technology Limited

All the 4 companies given in the report has been studied from 4 points

• Overview

• Business Strategy

• Production Volume

• Sales Value

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2012 – 2025)

2.1 Application & Forecast

3. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales Volume (MWH) (2012 – 2025)

3.1 Application & Forecast

3.2 Materials & Forecast

4. Market Share Analysis – Global Lithium-Ion Battery (2012 – 2025)

4.1 Application & Forecast

4.2 Automotive & E-Bus & Forecast

5. Volume Share – Global Lithium-ion Battery (2012 – 2025)

5.1 Application & Forecast

5.2 Automotive & E-Bus & Forecast

5.3 Materials & Forecast

6. Application – Global Lithium-ion Battery Market (2012 – 2025)

6.1 Electronic Devices & Forecast

6.2 Automotive & E-Bus & Forecast

6.2.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Forecast

6.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.2.3 Electrical Vehicle

6.2.4 E-Bus

6.3 Industrial, ESS (Energy Storage System) & Forecast

6.4 Others

7. Application, MWH, – Global Lithium-ion Battery Sales (2012 – 2025)

7.1 Electronic Devices & Forecast

7.2 Automotive & e-bus & Forecast

7.2.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Forecast

7.2.2 Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Forecast

7.2.3 Electrical Vehicle & Forecast

7.2.4 E-Bus & Forecast

7.3 Industrial & ESS (Energy Storage System) & Forecast

7.4 Others

8. By Materials (Tons) – Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Volume (2012 – 2025)

8.1 Cathode Volume & Forecast

8.1.1 LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide) Volume

8.1.2 NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) Volume

8.1.3 NCA (Lithium Nickel Co

Continued….

