United Arab Emirates (UAE) Outbound Tourism Market, Tourist Numbers, Countries, Purpose of Visit (Holiday, Visit Friends and Relatives, Business, Others)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) outbound tourism market has observed a significant increase in recent years with a small population base. Due to increasing globalization; UAE outbound tourism is playing an important role in shaping the global outbound tourism market. UAE Outbound Tourism Market is growing rapidly. Outbound tourism includes the traveling activities of residents from one country to another. The Emiratis generally travel to its nearby Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar. Other than the Gulf countries Emiratis also like to travel to the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the Asian countries like India, Malaysia, and Thailand. As per the UAE government survey held in 2015, the number of outbound trips has reached 3.5 million from UAE, of which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accounts for nearly 40 percent of the travelers. United Arab Emirates Outbound Tourism Market is predicted to surpass US$ 24 Billion by the year 2025.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as an important source of outbound tourism market over the years and is expected to grow immensely on the account of many factors including a rise in disposable income, passion to explore the world and increasingly efficient flight connectivity to different parts of the world. In addition, the citizens of the United Arab Emirates also choose to travel across the world to learn about different cultures. These heritage travelers usually visit historic and cultural-significant sites to meet with the locals of the respective countries and learn about their traditions and ways of life.

Renub Research report titled “United Arab Emirates (UAE) Outbound Tourism Market, Tourist Numbers, Countries (United States, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Turkey, South Africa) Purpose of Visit (Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives, Business, Others)” is the report on fast-evolving, high-growth UAE Outbound Travel Industry.

Purpose of Visit: Holiday, Business (MICE), Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), & Others (Education, Medical Treatment)

The holiday is the most popular tourism segments compared to all other segments of UAE Outbound Tourism. The 4 segments covered in the report are Holiday, Business (MICE), Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) & Others (Education, Medical Treatment). This report offers a comprehensive analysis of tourism type from different perspectives such as market, visitor numbers, market share, and visitor’s share etc., country wise.

UAE Outbound Tourists Visits

In this report, we have analyzed 10 destinations of UAE Outbound Tourist numbers. In this research report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of each country in terms of the number of UAE tourist numbers, tourist share & forecast and number of related aspects that influence UAE Outbound Tourism. The 10 countries analyzed in the report are as follows: United States, India, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and Turkey.

UAE Outbound Tourists Market (Spending)

This report includes various share analysis of UAE outbound tourism like UAE outbound visitors market, market share & forecast by country, UAE outbound tourist market share by tourism type (Holiday, VFR, MICE & Others). Ten countries tourism receipts from UAE studied in the report are as follows: United States, Australia, Malaysia, Turkey, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore and South Africa.

United Arab Emirates Outbound Tourists Numbers and Market (Spending) – 10 Countries included in this report

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. India

4. Germany

5. Switzerland

6. Singapore

7. Australia

8. Malaysia

9. Turkey

10. South Africa

Tourism Types Covered in UAE Outbound Tourism Market report

All countries have been defined with consideration of following important travel segments.

• Holiday Tourists Arrivals & Market (Spending)

• Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

• Business (MICE) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

• Others Arrivals & Market (Spending)

