China Hotel Market and Forecast by Type (High End, Mid Scale, Budget), Platform (Online, Offline), City, Hotel, Numbers (Up-Scale Hotel, Mid-Scale and Budget Hotel, Total)

China Hotel Market has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period as well. With political and social stability, rapid economic growth, and the vast population base and natural resources, China have lured many multinational hotels, including the world’s leading hotel chains to its potentially huge market. With an estimated nearly 130 million of annual tourists arrival by the year 2020, the People’s Republic of China will be the world’s number one tourist destination; offering significant opportunities to the China Hotel Industry. Also; the number of Chinese inbound visitors also has grown affluent who are travelling more within the country also boosting the growth of China Hotel Market. According to Renub Research China Hotel Market is expected to be USD 136 Billion (Yuan 938 Billion) by the end of the year 2023.

Growing China’s economy is encouraging more internal business travel, and these travellers need a hotel for their accommodation. Concomitantly, the Chinese government has also boosted holiday travel by releasing travel restrictions and further has introduced a five day work week, which offers generous vacation time. China Hotel Market is expanding further to meet the growing demand from both domestic and international travellers. China’s own hotel companies are comparatively small and immature when compared to foreign multinational companies. So, these domestic companies are increasingly acquiring hotel management contracts from foreign multinational hotel companies to get higher brand recognition and more profound local expertise to serve visitors better.

China Hotel Market is expected to be driven by holiday, business travel and country’s increasing popularity as one of the best MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination over the forthcoming years. Renub Research report titled “China Hotel Market & Forecast by Type (High End, Mid Scale, Budget), Platform (Online, Offline), City (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Chengdu, Tianjin), Hotel (Huazhu Hotels Group Ltd, Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co. Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited, Jinmao Hotel, Ctrip ) Numbers (Up-Scale Hotel, Mid-Scale & Budget Hotel, Total)” provides a complete analysis of Chinese Hotel Market.

By Hotel Type – Mid Scale Hotel Market Dominates in the China Hotel Market

The report studies the market of the following hotel segments: High End, Mid Scale & Budget. Mid scale hotel controls the largest market share in this market place.

By Platform – Online Hotel Booking Market is steadily Growing

In the China hotel market, online hotel booking market is steadily growing. This report covers two type of ordering platform: online and offline. It is predicted that by 2023, online hotel market will grow tremendously.

By Hotel Volume

The report studies China total hotels present and future volume. This report also provides the details of the hotel volume on the basis of budget type: Up-Scale hotel & Mid-Scale & Budget hotel. Mid-Scale & Budget hotel dominate in this market place.

By City – China Hotel Market

This report covers five star hotels status in following cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Chengdu and Tianjin. Each city provides following details: room average daily rate (ADR), revenue per available room (RevPAR), occupancy rate, room stock, and international visitors in city.

Hotel Analysis

Huazhu Hotels Group Ltd, Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co. Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited, Jinmao Hotel, Ctrip has been studied thoroughly in the report.

China Hotel Market – By Hotel Type

• High End

• Mid Scale

• Budget

China Hotel Market – Ordering Platform

• Online

• Offline

China Hotel Market – By Volume

• Up-Scale Hotel

• Mid-Scale & Budget Hotel

• Total

China Five Star Hotel Status – City

• Beijing

• Shanghai

• Guangzhou

• Shenzhen

• Chongqing

• Chengdu

• Tianjin

Each City provide the following details

• Room average daily rate (ADR)

• Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

• Occupancy rate

• Room stock

• International visitors in city

China Hotel Market – By Hotel

• Huazhu Hotels Group Ltd

• Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co. Limited

• Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited

• Jinmao Hotel

• Ctrip

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Growth Drivers

4.1 Rising Disposable Income

4.2 Growing China’s Middle Class

4.3 Increasing inbound tourists in China

5. Challenges

5.1 Rising Labor Cost in China

5.2 Supply and Demand Gap in China Hotel Industry

5.3 Cultural and Language Differences

6. Opportunities

7. China Hotel Market

8. Share – China Hotel Analysis

8.1 Hotel Type Market

8.2 Hotel Type Volume

8.3 Ordering Platform

9. Hotel Type – China Hotel Market

9.1 High End Hotel Market

9.2 Mid Scale Hotel Marketa

9.3 Budget Hotel Market

10. Ordering Platform – China Hotel Market

10.1 Online Hotel Market

10.2 Offline Hotel Market

11. Numbers – China Hotel Analysis

11.1 Up-Scale Hotel Numbers

11.2 Mid-Scale & Budget Hotel Numbers

11.3 Total Hotels Numbers

12. Beijing – Five Star Hotel Status

12.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

12.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

12.3 Occupancy Rate

12.4 Room Stock

12.5 International Visitors in City

13. Shanghai – Five Star Hotel Status

13.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

13.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

13.3 Occupancy Rate

13.4 Room Stock

13.5 International Visitors in City

14. Guangzhou – Five Star Hotel Status

14.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

14.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

14.

Continued….

