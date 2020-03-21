Global Salmon Market, by Species, Importing Countries, Exporting Countries, Pricing Analysis (Norway, Chile, Sweden, United States of America, Denmark, China, Japan) Forecast to 2025

Salmon fish is one of the most important fish in the world, and it is mainly found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and their family name is Salmonidae. Salmon is freshwater fish, and it is prepared in different kind of foodstuffs like; smoking, grilling, poaching, broiling and roasting etc. Rising per capita income across the world and increasing per capita consumption of protein foodstuff, people are giving more preference for fish despite of animal meat. According to Renub Research Firm, the Global Salmon Market will surpass 4 Million Tons by the end of the year 2025.

Salmon also offers a wide variety of nutrients like protein and omega 3 fatty acids, which makes it a popular choice among other animal food. Global Salmon market report would provide the fundamental of industry such as definition, categorization, top importing countries, top exporting countries, import price, export price, market dynamic and value chain analysis industry. Norway and Chile are the biggest exporter of Salmon fish which export fresh, frozen and several prepared Salmon to Poland, Sweden and Australia.

A new research report of Renub Research titled "Global Salmon Market, by Species (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, and Others), Importing Countries (United States, Sweden, Germany, Japan, Denmark and Others) Exporting Countries (Norway, Chile, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Others) Pricing Analysis (Norway, Chile, Sweden, United States of America, Denmark, China, Japan) Forecast" This report studies the Global Salmon Market and Volume analysis and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and preventive factors, price analysis, value chain analysis, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Top Importing Countries Analysis

In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of Salmon fish and report covers both volume and market. Here we have fragmented the import market into six parts; United States, Sweden, Germany, Japan, Denmark and Other Countries. Besides we have also mentioned the importing volume of top countries for Fresh, Frozen and Prepared Salmon.

Top Exporting Countries Analysis

The report consists of major Salmon exporting countries like; Norway, Chile, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Others. This report explains the volume trading of Salmon and market in terms of Million US$. We have also mentioned the various factors that can influence the export of Salmon fish in the global arena.

Production Insight by Species

The Salmon fish Market is Fragmented into five parts by species; Atlantic salmon, Pink salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, and Others. Here we have also done the multi-factor analysis of Salmon by each species to identify the production trend in the near future.

Price Analysis

• In this report, we have done a complete price analysis of Salmon; here we have categorized the price into two parts; import price of Salmon and export price of Salmon.

• The import price of Salmon further categorized by countries into four parts; Sweden, United States, Japan and Denmark.

• We have fragmented the export price by top exporting countries; Norway, Chile, Sweden and Denmark.

• We have also done a historical analysis of import and export price of Salmon and its forecast.

