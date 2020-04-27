Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market Analysis 2026 with Top Companies Profile like Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.) & Others

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market By Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, and Artificial Sweeteners.), By Type (Powders/Granules, Direct Compression Sugars, Crystals, and Syrups), By Functionality (Fillers & diluents, Flavoring Agents, Tonicity Agents), By Formulations (Oral Formulations, Parenteral Formulations, Topical Formulations), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market accounted to USD 935.5 million in 2018 constantly growing at a CAGR of 4.4% and expected to reach about 1320 million during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Competitors

Some of the major players operating in cancer supportive care products market are Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.),The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), MB Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited, surinerts tm, Citron Scientific, Harshad Agencies, Emilio Castelli, New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mutchler, Pfanstiehl among others.

Competitive Analysis

The Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in bioavailability and solubility with active pharmaceutical ingredients favours to drive the market.

Rise in the demand of generic drugs due to patent expiration are one of the drivers.

Increase in the development of orally disintegrating tablets.

Safety of Sugar based excipients used in medicines and sweet taste like by most of the patients from different age groups is another driver for the market.

Fewer FDA-approved manufacturing siteshinders the market.

Ability of sugar based excipients which are approved from regulatory hampers the market.

Change in focus from Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Emerging Nations offers various opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is segmented into By Product – Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, and Artificial Sweeteners.

By Type the market is segmented into Powders/Granules, Direct Compression Sugars, Crystals, and Syrups.

By Functionality the market is segmented in Fillers & diluents, Flavoring Agents, Tonicity Agents.

By Formulations the market is categorized in Oral Formulations, Parenteral Formulations, Topical Formulations.

On the basis of geography the market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Some major countries in the market are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Africa, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and others Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

