Ready To Use Ophthalmic Lasers Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2021

Analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

The presented global Ophthalmic Lasers market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Ophthalmic Lasers market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Ophthalmic Lasers market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Ophthalmic Lasers market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Ophthalmic Lasers market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Ophthalmic Lasers market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Ophthalmic Lasers market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Ophthalmic Lasers market into different market segments such as:

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Photo-coagulation Lasers

Photo-disruption Lasers

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

By Disease Type

Diabetic Retinopathy

Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty product type segment to account for highest market share by 2016 end

The Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share of 46.6% of the global ophthalmic lasers market by 2016 end. The Photo-coagulation Lasers segment is expected to hold the second highest market share of the global ophthalmic lasers market by 2016 end. The Photo-coagulation Lasers segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in the global ophthalmic lasers market over the forecast period.

Glaucoma Surgery disease type segment estimated to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period

In terms of revenue share, the Glaucoma Surgery segment dominated the global ophthalmic lasers market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.5% between 2016 and 2026. The Diabetic Retinopathy segment is anticipated to double in value by 2026 as compared to 2016.

Ophthalmic Clinics end user segment expected to be the most lucrative segment throughout the forecast period

The Ophthalmic Clinics segment was valued at US$ 188.6 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 197.1 Mn by 2016 end, with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.5%. The Ambulatory Surgical Centres segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue

In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Western Europe is estimated to account for the second highest market share in the global ophthalmic lasers market in 2016. The APEJ ophthalmic lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Key market players are investing significantly in R&D initiatives to provide innovative ophthalmic solutions

Some key players operating in the global ophthalmic lasers market are Ellex Medical PTY Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, ZEISS International, NIDEK CO. LTD., Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, and Quantel SA. Top market companies are focussing on developing new technologies to aid in seamless ophthalmic surgeries and are looking to penetrate new and emerging markets through strategic acquisitions. Lumenis Ltd. held the maximum market share of 14.5% in 2015 in the global ophthalmic lasers market owing to a wide range of well-established products. Ellex Medical PTY Ltd. held the second highest market share, accounting for approximately 14.4% of the global ophthalmic lasers market. IRIDEX Corporation held the third highest market share of 14.3% in 2015.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Ophthalmic Lasers market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Ophthalmic Lasers market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

