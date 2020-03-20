Ink Additives Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2019-2028

The global Ink Additives market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ink Additives market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ink Additives market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ink Additives across various industries.

The Ink Additives market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents Dispersants Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.

Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.

Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing

Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region

Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share

The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.

The Ink Additives market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Ink Additives market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Ink Additives market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Ink Additives market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Ink Additives market.

The Ink Additives market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Ink Additives in xx industry?

How will the global Ink Additives market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Ink Additives by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Ink Additives ?

Which regions are the Ink Additives market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Ink Additives market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

