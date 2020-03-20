Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market. All findings and data on the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market available in different regions and countries. The authors of the report have segmented the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects. market dynamics affecting the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed the market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment market with the help of Porter's Five Forces model. The Porter's Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also includes a glimpse of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment value chain.

The interaction and roles of various stakeholders in the value chain starting from technology development and manufacturing to the deployment and final end-use have been elucidated in detail. The market attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking of each region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment market in that region, both currently and in the near future. Raw material supply and demand outlook have been analyzed in detail considering two of the critical materials required for manufacturing the equipment: steel and copper. Regional demand balances and future market trends have been analyzed for both copper and steel, with forward looking analysis on prices of such commodities. Labor price outlook and the general scenario for aftermarket services have also been analyzed in depth.

Key players in the oil and gas static and rotating market include Alfa Laval AB, Atlas Copco AB, Pentair plc, General Electric Company, Metso Oyj, Siemens AG, Tenaris SA, Sulzer Limited, FMC Technologies Inc., OAO TMK, Technip SA, Flowserve Corporation, Doosan Group, Wärtsilä, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, recent developments, and recent major supplies to the oil and gas industry.

Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Product Type Analysis

Oil and Gas Static Equipment Valves Boilers Heat Exchangers Shell and Tube Air Cooled

Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment Compressors Turbines Pumps



Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America



Europe Norway U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Nigeria Algeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



South and Central America Brazil



Rest of South and Central America

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size and Forecast

