Drone Logistics & Transportation Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 60.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027|Key players like Cheetah Software Systems, Inc.,Drone Delivery Canada Corp.,Flirtey,Flytrex Aviation

Factors including increasing developments in the e-commerce sector and rising acceptance owing to various benefits offered are significantly driving the global drone logistics & transportation market. However, lack of skilled operators and difficulties in operation are impeding the market growth. Proliferation in rural deliveries is opportunistic for the growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, Tanzanian government announced the partnership with Zipline with an objective to provide emergency on-demand access to medicines, vaccines and blood in the region.

The global drone logistics & transportation market accounted for US$ 24.58 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,626.98 Mn in 2027.

The drone logistics & transportation market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the drone logistics & transportation market further. For instance, The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) permitted SF Holding and JD.com to start sending packages by drone in some of the rural areas.

Some of the key players of Drone Logistics & Transportation Market:

Cheetah Software Systems, Inc.,Drone Delivery Canada Corp.,Flirtey,Flytrex Aviation, Ltd.,Hardis Group,Infinium Robotics,PINC Solutions,Volocopter GmBH,Workhorse Group Inc.,Zipline among others

The companies are building network not only for small drones but also for large autonomous fixed-wing planes for final delivery that will take off from small airports to ferry bulk shipments between warehouses. For instance, Ele.me, Alibaba’s food delivery arm, gained approval for testing drones in a large industrial zone. These initiatives by CAAC allow the company to serve its parcel delivery services to rural areas and inaccessible places in China. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the Asian robotics companies and thus increasing the growth of drone logistics & transportation market in the region.

The Global Drone Logistics & Transportation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Drone Logistics & Transportation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Drone Logistics & Transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

