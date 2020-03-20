Gynecology Devices Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Value, Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast To 2025

The global gynecology devices market is well established market in the developed and developing regions worldwide. The demand gynecology devices is higher across the world due to the increasing number of the gynecological procedures. The devices are designed to diagnose and treat the women’s reproductive systems and problems related to it. There are various types or the variants of devices available for the gynecological procedures such as endoscopes, ablation devices and imaging devices.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Gynecology Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, the global gynecology devices market was valued at US$ 8,618.5 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 28,417.9 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global gynecology devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The key players operating in the field of gynecology devices market worldwide include CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, General Electric Company and others.

The scope of gynecology devices market report includes, products along with its types and geography. The market for gynecology devices is covered for five strategic regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report includes insights and in-depth analysis of the gynecology devices market highlighting on several parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players worldwide.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the largest growing market for the gynecology devices market in the forecasted period. The market is well established in the countries such as Japan, China and India. The leading factors that are driving the growth of the market in this region are highly populous countries such as China and India, increasing focus of market players, and rising government programs towards women and child health. For instance, in India the government has partnered with USAID for addressing the burden of the issues regarding maternal and child health which will include problems such as preventing child and maternal deaths, family planning, among the other problems. The key focus of this partnership is to offer access to healthcare resources for women and children, reduce unintended planned pregnancies, and other health issues of women.

Similarly in North America, Canada is working towards women health and rights and has announced the funding near about US$241.5 million at the Family Planning Summit. The aim behind the funding is to support the projects that provide critical sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and the empowerment of women and girls.

The surgical devices segment holds the maximum market share among the products used for the gynecology devices. They are being used for gynecology procedures and are specially designed. The devices are specially designed for uterus, as it is a tough muscle, and it requires heavier instruments for gynecological surgeries these are much heavier than the instruments that used for the general surgeries. Due to the advancement in technology has enabled the manufacturers to offer products that are used minimally invasive procedures. The better results are obtained in contrast to the invasive gynecology surgeries. However, there are some surgical devices which are commonly used for gynecological procedures which includes, vaginal speculums, tenaculums, scissors, biopsy punches, Heaney needle holders, and Heaney or Ballentine forceps.

The report segments the global gynecology devices market as follows:

Global Gynecology Devices Market – By Product

Surgical Devices

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices Colposcopes Hysteroscopes Resectoscopes Others

Endometrial Ablation Devices Radiofrequency Endometrial Ablation Devices Hydrothermal Endometrial Ablation Devices Others

Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices Intrauterine Devices (IUD) Others

Fluid Management

Instruments Vaginal Speculum Tenaculum Curettes

Diagnostic imaging Systems Mammography Ultrasound Others



