Future Outlook of Infusion Pumps Market- Know about How the Market Witnessed Substantial Growth in Near Future

The market for infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. In addition, rising medical tourism in developing countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the infusion pumps market in the coming years.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Infusion Pumps Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Application and End User, the global infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 18,045.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 11,378.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global infusion pumps market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global infusion pumps market, based on the type was segmented as, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. In 2017, the volumetric pumps segment held the largest share of the market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its benefits of administering large volume of dosage of medications or drugs to the patients.

Some of the prominent players operating in infusion pumps market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Baxter International, Inc., Smith Medical, Moog, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., and Insulet Corporation. The market players are focused towards introducing new and innovative products in the market to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December, 2018, Terumo Corporation announced that a biosimilar was launched in Europe. The biosimilar is used by company’s PLAJEX pre-fillable syringe. The hulio (biosimilar) is manufactured by the company. These product innovations and launches are expected to propel the growth of the infusion pumps market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global infusion pumps market as follows:

Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Type

Ambulatory Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Volumetric Pumps

Smart Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Accessories

Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Pediatrics

Global Infusion Pumps Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

