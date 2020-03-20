Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key players like Alcatel-Lucent, Broadcom, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc.

Wireless and mobile backhaul is the portion of a mobile network that connects the core network with the cellular base stations, such as RAN (Radio Access Network). Various technology choices available for mobile backhaul are copper-lined, fiber-optic, wireless backhaul (microwave), and millimeter-wave solutions. The copper-based backhaul was the primary backhaul technology for 2G/3G and supported 1.5 Mbps to 2 Mbps bandwidth. On the other hand, fiber-optic technology is mainstay wired backhaul in microwave backhaul and MNO networks.

A few significant factors driving the growth of the market are increasing mobile data traffic, increasing the availability of smartphones, and growing advancement in technology. However, spectrum crunch and case-by-case examination before specific deployments is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Few opportunities or trends, anticipated to fuel the growth of the market are 42 GHz spectrum band and 5g wireless backhaul. The 5G network is anticipated to comprise both NR (New Radio) and 5G Core Network (5GC). The reluctance of organizations to move from traditional to next-generation backhaul (Ngb) is one of the significant challenges for the wireless and mobile backhaul market.

– Alcatel-Lucent

– Broadcom

– Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– FUJITSU

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Nokia

– Tellabs, Inc.

– ZTE Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting the wireless and mobile backhaul market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wireless and mobile backhaul in these regions.

