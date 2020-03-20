Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery uses saturated absorbent glass mats between the plates in place of gelled or liquid electrolytes. AGM batteries have a very low internal resistance and are able to deliver high currents on demand. Increasing investments in renewable energy are propelling the demand for these batteries during the forecast period. Several key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, such as the expansion of the product portfolio with new developments to stay competitive in the market.

The absorbent glass mat battery market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to the advantages such as good electrical reliability and the ability to deep cycle. Also, the easy recyclability of these batteries is another factor fueling market growth. However, the rising preference for other effective alternatives in energy storage space may hamper the growth of the absorbent glass mat battery market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, large storage requirements in data centers offer lucrative growth prospects for key players of the absorbent glass mat battery market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the absorbent glass mat battery market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from absorbent glass mat battery market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for absorbent glass mat battery in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the absorbent glass mat battery market.

The report also includes the profiles of key absorbent glass mat battery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– C&D Technologies, Inc.

– CLARIOS

– East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

– EnerSys

– Exide Technologies

– Fullriver Battery

– Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

– Power Sonic Corporation

– Storage Battery Systems, LLC

– Universal Power Group, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting absorbent glass mat battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the absorbent glass mat battery market in these regions.

