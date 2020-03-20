Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, By Disease, Tests Type, Regions, Global Industry Forecast to 2025

Autoimmune disease refers tdisease where immune system produces antibodies that kill or attack healthy cells or tissues. The immune system work is tprovide protection against germs such as bacteria and virus. In autoimmune disease immune system wrongly attacks patients body. According tAmerican Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, autoimmune disease affects fifty million Americans in which 25% are male and 75% are female. The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market is expected tsurpass US$ 18 Billion by the year end of 2025.

Key Companies Covered in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

EUROIMMUN AG

bioMerieux SA

Quest Diagnostic

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Although there are 80 Types of Autoimmune Diseases, but 14 most Common Autoimmune Diseases are as follows:

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, Multiple sclerosis, Type 1 diabetes, Inflammatory bowel disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Addison’s disease, Sjögren’s syndrome, Graves’ disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, Myasthenia gravis, Autoimmune vasculitis, Celiac disease, Pernicious anemia.

Factors Driving the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market

Rising technological advancement in diagnostic, increasing patient awareness towards early diagnostic of disease, increasing government healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita expenditure on health, favorable government policies, industry positive initiative towards autoimmune disease and rising research & development on autoimmune will further propel the market of autoimmune disease diagnostic market in the future course of time.

Renub Research report titled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, By Disease (Systemic (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), others), Localized], Tests Type (Autoantibody, Antinuclear Antibody, Complete Blood Count, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, C-Reactive Protein Tests, Urinalysis, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Others) Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of World), Companies (Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, EUROIMMUN AG, bioMerieux SA, Quest Diagnostic and Bio-Rad Laboratories) Global Forecast” provides a complete analysis of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.

Segment Insight by Disease

In this report, we have categorized the autoimmune disease diagnostic market on the basis of disease inttwparts; Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics and Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics. Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market are further fragmented intthree parts; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Rheumatoid Arthritis. In addition, we have alsexplained the technological development of autoimmune diagnostic.

Autoantibody Tests is one of the Largest Test of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Tests

In this report, we have categorized the autoimmune disease diagnostic market by test type intseven parts along with comprehensive assessment and factor that will boost the diagnostic test market. These tests are Autoantibody, Antinuclear Antibody, Complete Blood Count, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, C – reactive protein Tests, Urinalysis and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel.

Regional Insight – North America is the Most Important Region for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market

In this report, we have segmented the autoimmune disease diagnostic test market on the basis of four important regions; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW. In addition, we have alsdone the multi-factor analysis for regional growth of autoimmune disease diagnostic market.

Companies Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, EUROIMMUN AG, bioMerieux SA, Quest Diagnostic and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some of the top companies operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnostic; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.

All the 7 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points

Company Overview

Business Strategy /Mergers & Acquisition

Financial Insight

This report provides a complete analysis of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Segments Covered in the Report:

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Others

Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Thyroid

Other Localized Autoimmune Diseases

Regional Market Covered in the Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

