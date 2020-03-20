Hair Transplant Market 2020, By Methods, Products, Therapy, Gender (Male, Female), Service Provider, Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World)

Hair transplant has become more popular and so has gained more commercial interest. On an estimate nearly 60 percent of men and some 40 percent of women across the world experience hair loss. Some of the factors responsible for hair loss among the people are stress, deteriorating water condition, malnutrition, aging, illness, medication, genetics, etc. With the growing hair loss rate, the demand for hair transplant surgeries and related treatment is growing rapidly and is expected to continue over the forecast period as well. Global Hair Transplant Market is expected to reach US$ 30 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

By Service Provider

Dermatology Clinics

Trichology Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Hair loss is one of the significant factors that will foster the global hair transplant market growth over the projection period. Increasing patient pool in developing countries, significant success rate and increased hair transplant procedures coupled with innovative technologies also help hair transplant market to grow seamlessly in the near future. Further, rising people preference towards individual appearance and physical wellbeing have increased the demand for hair transplant substantially which indeed will help the growth for Global Hair Transplant Market in the upcoming years.

Renub Research report titled “Hair Transplant Market, By Methods (Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)), Products (Gel, Serum, Drugs, Multivitamins, Others), Therapy (Platelet Rich Plasma, Stem Cell Therapy, Laser Therapy, Others), Gender (Male, Female), Service Provider (Dermatology Clinics, Trichology Clinics, Hospitals, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World)” provides a complete analysis of Global Hair Transplant Market.

By Methods – Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method holds significant market

The report studies the market of Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method of hair transplant market. Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method holds a significant market and is expected to dominate the market over the projection years.

By Products – Multivitamins is expected to grow at highest CAGR

The report studies the market of the following market segment: Gel, Serum, Drugs, Multivitamins, Others. Drugs and Multivitamins are expected to hold maximum market share.

By Therapy – Laser Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy together account for the majority of market share

On the basis of type of therapy, the market is segmented into Platelet Rich Plasma, Stem Cell Therapy, Laser Therapy and Others. Laser therapy and Stem Cell Therapy together account for the majority of market share.

By Gender – Hair Transplant Market

On the basis of gender, the report studies the market by Male and Female.

By Service Provider – Hair Transplant Market

The report studies the market of the following segment: Trichology clinics, Hospitals, Dermatology clinics, and others.

By Region – Hair Transplant Market

On the basis of Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the Global Hair Transplant Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

By Method

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

By Therapy

Platelet Rich Plasma

Stem Cell Therapy

Laser Therapy

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Product

Gel

Serum

Hair Transplant

Multivitamins

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

