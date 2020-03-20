Global Lobster Market, by Species, Importing and Exporting Countries, Forecast to 2025

Lobster contains a rich source of nutrients like vitamin E, Omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, zinc, and B12. Currently more than half of the lobster produced in the United States of America only. Moreover, the United States alsimports lobster from other countries because of the huge demand for domestic consumption. People across the world prefer teat lobster because of their rich nutrients, and their omega 3 fatty acids component is best for heart disease patients. The Global Lobster Market is expected tcross the volume 400 thousand tons by the end of the year 2025.

Currently, the bulk of lobsters are exported from Canada; the initial period of a China & United States trade war seems set thave a significant effect on the lobster market. As China has put the 25% tariff on the lobsters originating from USA, Canada is winning United States market share. And growing importance in Australian rock lobster in China means stricter competition for US exporters from Australia too. Besides in 2017, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the EU28 alsaffecting lobsters exporters of USA.

Lobster can be prepared in many ways, such as boiling and steaming. It can alsbe used as filler for a sandwich, added in pasta etc. The major factors that are fueling the growth of lobster market globally are; rising disposable income, preference of sea-food over other animal meat, rich source of nutrients, advancement of farming process across the world will further boost the market. Increasing use of packed food, restaurants discovers various dishes of lobster and changing consumer taste will further propel the market.

A new research report of Renub Research titled “Global Lobster Market, by Species (American lobster, European lobster, Caribbean spiny lobster, Australian spiny lobster, Red Rock Lobster, and Others), Importing Countries (United States, Canada, China, France, China, Hong Kong (SAR) and others) Exporting Countries (Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Others) Forecast” This report studies the Global Lobster market and volume analysis and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and preventive factors, price analysis, value chain analysis, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Insight – by Importing Nation

Here we have done in-depth analysis of top importing nation of lobster. These countries are; United States, Canada, China, France, and Hong Kong (SAR). Here we have alsstudied the consumption trend of top importing countries and identify the future trend and growth of import market.

Insight – by Exporting Nation

This report explains the comprehensive export trading of lobster in the world. The top exporting nations are; Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom. Here we have discussed about competitive price, quality of lobster and their capacity texport.

Insight – by Species

The Lobster Market is fragmented intfive parts by species; American lobster, European lobster, Caribbean spiny lobster, Australian spiny lobster, Red Rock Lobster. Here we have explained the historical production trend as well as anticipated production trend on the basis of species.

Price Analysis

In this report, we have done a full analysis of lobster price; lobster import price by top importing nation and lobster export price by top exporting nation.

Major Lobster Importing Countries:

United States

Canada

China

France

Hong Kong (SAR)

Others

Major Lobster Exporting Countries:

Canada

United States

Australia

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Others

Market Segment by Source of Species

American lobster

European lobster

Caribbean spiny lobster

Australian spiny lobster

Red Rock Lobster

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Global Lobster Market Analysis

4. Global Lobster Volume Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Trade of Lobster

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations

6. Lobster Value Chain Analysis

7. Market Share – Global Lobster Analysis

7.1 Import by Countries

7.2 Export by Countries

8. Volume Share – Global Lobster Analysis

8.1 Import by Countries

8.2 Export by Countries

8.3 Production by Species

9. Species – Global Lobster Production

9.1 American Lobster

9.2 European Lobster

9.3 Caribbean Spiny Lobster

9.4 Australian Spiny Lobster

9.5 Red Rock Lobster

9.6 Other Lobster

10. Exporting Countries – Global Lobster

10.1 Canada

10.1.1 Market

10.1.2 Volume

10.1.3 Price Analysis

10.2 United States

10.2.1 Market

10.2.2 Volume

10.2.3 Price Analysis

10.3 United Kingdom

10.3.1 Market

10.3.2 Volume

10.3.3 Price Analysis

10.4 Australia

10.4.1 Market

10.4.2 Volume

10.4.3 Price Analysis

10.5 Belgium

10.5.1 Volume

10.6 Other countries

10.6.1 Market

10.6.2 Volume

11. Importing Countries – Global Lobster

11.1 United States

11.1.1 Market

11.1.2 Volume

11.1.3 Price Analysis

11.2 Canada

11.2.1 Market

11.2.2 Volume

11.2.3 Price Analysis

11.3 China

11.3.1

Continued….

