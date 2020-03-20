Saudi Arabia Cinema Market Size 2020 by Revenue, Multiplex Format, Region and End User (Family, Spouse, Single Moviegoers/ Alone, Kids-Only and Others) and Companies

Government of Saudi Arabia is committed to improving the quality of life of citizen by implementing its “Vision 2030”. Saudi authorities are working towards social and economic development of people by utilizing the untapped potential of the non-oil sector. Lifting the 35-year ban on Cinema industry was one of the steps taken to achieve “Vision 2030” by government. Development Investment Entertainment Company (DIEC) is working for the development of the cinema (Multiplex) industry with the proposed budget of SAR 1 Billion to GDP and creates 1,000 direct jobs by the year 2020. Saudi Arabia Cinema Market is expected to be more than USD 1.2 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3667437

Market by End User

Family

Spouse

Single Moviegoers/Alone

Kids

Others

Company

AMC Entertainment

VOX

IMAX

Quality of Life Program (QoL) 2020 is committed to developing 45+ multiplex by the year 2020 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Major cities of Saudi Arabia Riyadh and Jeddah are getting huge investment from local and international companies. Multiplex are available in 3D/4D, IMAX, VIP/Premium, Standard, and other formats in Saudi Arabia.

Renub Research report titled “Saudi Arabia Cinema Market by Revenue (Tickets/Box Office, Other sources), Multiplex Format (3D/4D, IMAX, VIP/Premium, Standard and Others), Region (Riyadh, Jeddah, Other Cities) End User (Family, Spouse, Single Moviegoers/Alone, Kids-Only and Others) & Companies (AMC Entertainment, VOX, IMAX)” provides a complete analysis of Saudi Arabia Multiplex Market.

Tickets/Box Office is the Primary Source of Revenue for Saudi Arabia Cinema Market

Tickets/Box Office and Other sources are primary sources for Saudi Arabia Cinema market. Other sources are also contributing to the revenue of Cinemas from selling food and beverages like popcorn, soft drinks, and income from advertisement.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/saudi-arabia-cinema-market-by-revenue-multiplex-format-region-and-end-user-family-spouse-single-moviegoers-alone-kids-only-and-others-and-companies

Standard Format of Multiplex holds the Highest Market Share

In this report, we have done a comprehensive assessment of Cinema format market in Saudi Arabia; 3D/4D, IMAX, VIP/Premium, Standard and Others. The standard format of Cinema holds a significant market share. 3D/4D, IMAX, and VIP/Premium will be the choice of Saudis in the upcoming years.

Riyadh will be the Hub for Multiplex in Saudi Arabia

Being the largest city and capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh holds a significant part of the Cinema market in Saudi Arabia. Cinema market in regions like Jeddah and other cities will also grow in the forecasted period according to Renub Research analysis.

Market by End-User Segment of Multiplex

For End-User segments, Saudi Arabia Cinema Market is divided into Family, Spouse, Single Moviegoers / Alone, Kids-Only, and Other sections. Families, Spouse, Single Moviegoers / Alone are the primary sources of revenue.

By Revenue

Tickets / Box Office

Other Sources

Market by Cinema Format

3D/4D

IMAX

VIP/Premium

Standard

Others

Market by Region

Riyadh

Jeddah

Others

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3667437

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Point A

4.1.2 Point B

4.1.3 Point C

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Point A

5. Saudi Arabia Multiplex Market & Forecast

5.1 Revenue from Tickets/Box Office

5.2 Revenue from Other Sources

6. Market Share – Saudi Arabia Cinema

6.1 By Revenue

6.2 By Seat Format

6.3 By Region

6.4 By End User

7. Cinema Format – Saudi Arabia Multiplex Market

7.1 3D/4D

7.2 IMAX

7.3 VIP/Premium

7.4 Standard

7.5 Others

8. Numbers & Tickets Pricing – Saudi Arabia Multiplex

8.1 Number of Screens

8.2 Admission/Tickets Prices

9. Region – Saudi Arabia Multiplex Market

9.1 Riyadh

9.2 Jeddah

9.3 Others

10. End User – Saudi Arabia Cinema Market

10.1 Family

10.2 Spouse

10.3 Single Moviegoers/Alone

10.4 Kids

10.5 Others

11. Company Analysis – Saudi Arabia Multiplex

11.1 Market Share by Companies

11.2 Market by Companies

11.3 Cinema Projects under construction in Saudi Arabia

Continued….

Request for discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3667437

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155