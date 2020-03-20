Global Dialysis Market Share 2020 by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), End-Use, Product and Service, Regions(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), Company, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025
Dialysis is required when a patients kidney functioning is inappropriate. It is a method used to remove the patient’s body’s waste products, such as urea, creatinine, extra salt, and water from the blood and helps to control their blood pressure. Dialysis purifies the blood, removes surplus fluid and toxins, and restores the equilibrium of electrolytes in the blood. Global Dialysis Market is expected to be more than US$ 118 Billion by 2025.
Company Covered – Global Dialysis Market
Baxter International Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care
DaVita Inc.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Dialysis is of two types Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, blood is pumped out of the patient’s body to an artificial kidney machine and returned to its body by pipes that are attached to the machine. Hemodialysis is done in specialized dialysis clinics or hospitals in the presence of a healthcare technician.
Whereas, in peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of patients own abdomen acts as a natural filter. Wastes are carried out through a cleansing fluid called dialysate, which is washed in and out of patient’s stomach in cycles.
Globally dialysis market is increasing due to growth in the number of end-stage renal disease patient numbers. The primary reason for the growth of this market is the growing incidence of diabetes and hypertension across the world, acute shortage of donors for kidney transplants. Key manufacturers also drive the dialysis market as they have introduced advanced products and services. Global Dialysis Market is expected to be more than US$ 118 Billion by 2025.
Renub Research report titled “Global Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), End-Use (Home Dialysis, In-Center Dialysis), Product & Service ( Equipment – Hemodialysis Machines, Water Treatment Systems, Other Equipment, Consumables – Blood Dialyzer, Hemodialysis Catheters, Hemodialysis Concentrates, Other Consumables, Service), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), Company (Baxter, Fresenius, DaVita, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medtronic)” provides a complete analysis of global dialysis market.
North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market
In this report, we have done inclusive analysis of dialysis market by regions. The covered regions are; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world. North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market due to increasing ESRD patients, strong healthcare support system and available reimbursement option.
Service segment is clear winner in the global dialysis market
The report studies the market of the following products and service segment: equipment, consumables and service. The equiment are further sub segmented into hemodialysis machines, water treatment sytems, Other equipment. Similarly, consumables are sub-segmented into blood dialyzer, hemodialysis catheters, hemodialysis concentrates, other consumables. Service segment is clear winner in the global dialysis market.
Company Analysis – Overview, Recent Initiatives, Sales
Baxter International Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation and Medtronic Plc, are some of the top companies operating in the global dialysis market; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.
By Regions – Global Dialysis Market
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Rest of the World
By Type – Global Dialysis Market
Hemodialysis
Peritoneal dialysis
By Product & Services – Global Dialysis Market
Equipment
Hemodialysis Machines
Water Treatment Systems
Other Dialysis Equipment
Consumables
Blood Dialyzer
Hemodialysis Catheters
Hemodialysis Concentrates
Other Dialysis Consumables
Services
By End-Use – Global Dialysis Market
In-center dialysis
Home dialysis
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Dialysis Market & Dialysis Patients Population Analysis
4.1 Global Dialysis Market
4.2 Global Dialysis Patients Population
5. Market Share Analysis – Global Dialysis
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Product & Services
5.3 By End-Users
5.4 By Regions
6. Type – Global Dialysis Market
6.1 Hemodialysis
6.2 Peritoneal Dialysis
7. Product & Services – Global Dialysis Market
7.1 Equipments
7.1.1 Hemodialysis Machines
7.1.2 Water Treatment Systems
7.1.3 Other Dialysis Equipment
7.2 Consumables
7.2.1 Blood Dialyzer
7.2.2 Hemodialysis Catheters
7.2.3 Hemodialysis Concentrates
7.2.4 Other Dialysis Consumables
7.3 Services
8. End-Users – Global Dialysis Market
8.1 In-center Dialysis
8.2 Home Dialysis
9. Regions – Global Dialysis Market
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Rest of the World
10. Company Analysis
10.1 Baxter International Inc.
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Recent Developments
10.1.3 Revenue
10.2 Fresenius Medical Care
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Recent Developments
10.2.3 Revenue
10.3 DaVita Inc.
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Recent Developments
10.3.3 Revenue
10.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Recent Developments
10.4.3 Revenue
10.5 Medtronic Plc
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2
Continued….
