Global Dialysis Market Share 2020 by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), End-Use, Product and Service, Regions(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), Company, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

Dialysis is required when a patients kidney functioning is inappropriate. It is a method used to remove the patient’s body’s waste products, such as urea, creatinine, extra salt, and water from the blood and helps to control their blood pressure. Dialysis purifies the blood, removes surplus fluid and toxins, and restores the equilibrium of electrolytes in the blood. Global Dialysis Market is expected to be more than US$ 118 Billion by 2025.

Company Covered – Global Dialysis Market

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

DaVita Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Dialysis is of two types Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, blood is pumped out of the patient’s body to an artificial kidney machine and returned to its body by pipes that are attached to the machine. Hemodialysis is done in specialized dialysis clinics or hospitals in the presence of a healthcare technician.

Whereas, in peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of patients own abdomen acts as a natural filter. Wastes are carried out through a cleansing fluid called dialysate, which is washed in and out of patient’s stomach in cycles.

Globally dialysis market is increasing due to growth in the number of end-stage renal disease patient numbers. The primary reason for the growth of this market is the growing incidence of diabetes and hypertension across the world, acute shortage of donors for kidney transplants. Key manufacturers also drive the dialysis market as they have introduced advanced products and services. Global Dialysis Market is expected to be more than US$ 118 Billion by 2025.

Renub Research report titled “Global Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), End-Use (Home Dialysis, In-Center Dialysis), Product & Service ( Equipment – Hemodialysis Machines, Water Treatment Systems, Other Equipment, Consumables – Blood Dialyzer, Hemodialysis Catheters, Hemodialysis Concentrates, Other Consumables, Service), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), Company (Baxter, Fresenius, DaVita, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medtronic)” provides a complete analysis of global dialysis market.

North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market

In this report, we have done inclusive analysis of dialysis market by regions. The covered regions are; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world. North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market due to increasing ESRD patients, strong healthcare support system and available reimbursement option.

Service segment is clear winner in the global dialysis market

The report studies the market of the following products and service segment: equipment, consumables and service. The equiment are further sub segmented into hemodialysis machines, water treatment sytems, Other equipment. Similarly, consumables are sub-segmented into blood dialyzer, hemodialysis catheters, hemodialysis concentrates, other consumables. Service segment is clear winner in the global dialysis market.

Company Analysis – Overview, Recent Initiatives, Sales

Baxter International Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation and Medtronic Plc, are some of the top companies operating in the global dialysis market; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.

By Regions – Global Dialysis Market

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

By Type – Global Dialysis Market

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

By Product & Services – Global Dialysis Market

Equipment

Hemodialysis Machines

Water Treatment Systems

Other Dialysis Equipment

Consumables

Blood Dialyzer

Hemodialysis Catheters

Hemodialysis Concentrates

Other Dialysis Consumables

Services

By End-Use – Global Dialysis Market

In-center dialysis

Home dialysis

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Dialysis Market & Dialysis Patients Population Analysis

4.1 Global Dialysis Market

4.2 Global Dialysis Patients Population

5. Market Share Analysis – Global Dialysis

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Product & Services

5.3 By End-Users

5.4 By Regions

6. Type – Global Dialysis Market

6.1 Hemodialysis

6.2 Peritoneal Dialysis

7. Product & Services – Global Dialysis Market

7.1 Equipments

7.1.1 Hemodialysis Machines

7.1.2 Water Treatment Systems

7.1.3 Other Dialysis Equipment

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Blood Dialyzer

7.2.2 Hemodialysis Catheters

7.2.3 Hemodialysis Concentrates

7.2.4 Other Dialysis Consumables

7.3 Services

8. End-Users – Global Dialysis Market

8.1 In-center Dialysis

8.2 Home Dialysis

9. Regions – Global Dialysis Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

10. Company Analysis

10.1 Baxter International Inc.

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Revenue

10.2 Fresenius Medical Care

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Recent Developments

10.2.3 Revenue

10.3 DaVita Inc.

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Recent Developments

10.3.3 Revenue

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Recent Developments

10.4.3 Revenue

10.5 Medtronic Plc

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2

Continued….

