Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Industry Chain Analysis, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025

The ‘Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

In 2018, the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Centriforce Products Ltd

Clean Tech UK Ltd

Dennison Ltd

DS Smith

DutchPetRecycling

Foss Manufacturing LLC

G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd

JFC Plastics Ltd

Krones AG

Libolon

Lotte Chemicals

M&G Chemicals

Petco.co.za

Phoenix Technologies

Placon (Ecostar)

PolyQuest

Reliance Industries Limited

Repro-PET

UltrePET LLC

Verdeco Recycling Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PET Staple Fiber

PET Straps

PET Sheets or Films

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Non-Food Packaging

Building Materials

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

