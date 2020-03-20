Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market Key Vendors Trends, Forecast, and Growth Prospects to 2027
The report aims to provide an overview of Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Software market along with detailed segmentation of market by software types, solutions, services, end-user verticals and five major geographical regions. Global ICS Security Software market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to continuously increasing cases of cyber-crimes.
Nowadays, workplace is becoming distributed across traditional business, social and domestic locations. Almost all the equipment and machinery used in all these locations are getting smart or connected to the internet. However, with internet connectivity, these devices are become more susceptible to viruses and other software external attack, which may harm system in several ways. This brings into picture Industrial control systems security software which. The vision of securing Industrial Control Systems is portable to securing Connected Devices/Technology or Internet of Things (IoT).
The objectives of Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market report are as follows:
- To provide overview of the global ICS Security Software market
- To analyze and forecast the global ICS Security Software market on the basis of software types, solutions, services, and end-user verticals
- To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall ICS Security Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries
- To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend
- To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions
- To profiles key ICS Security Software players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies
Some of the important players in ICS Security Software market are Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, PAS Inc., Tofino Security, Symantec, and Waterfall Security.
The report segments the global Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market as follows:
Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Software Types
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Services
- Risk Management
- Consulting Services
- Testing and Reporting
- Others
Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solution
- Denial of service attacks (DoS)
- Antivirus/Malware
- Firewall
- Virtualization Security
- SCADA Encryption
- Database Activity Monitoring
- Data Loss Prevention
- Others
Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-user verticals
- Power Generation Facilities
- Transportation
- Water Treatment
- Manufacturing Plants
- Others (Chemical, etc.)
Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America (SAM)
