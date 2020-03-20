Field Service Management (FSM) Market Growth, Restrains and Opportunities 2020-2026|Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware

”

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Field Service Management (FSM) market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Field Service Management (FSM) market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Field Service Management (FSM) market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Field Service Management (FSM) market has been authenticated by market experts.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1597495/global-field-service-management-fsm-market

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Field Service Management (FSM) market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Leading Players

, Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware, Comarch, Connect My World, Coresystems, Fieldaware, Geoconcept, IBM, IFs, Infor, Jobber, KickserV, Microsoft, Oracle, Overit, Praxedo, Salesforce, SAp

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Field Service Management (FSM) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Field Service Management (FSM) Segmentation by Product

, On-premises, Cloud

Field Service Management (FSM) Segmentation by Application

, Energy & Utilities, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Construction & Real Estate, Transportation & Logistics, Others

Enquire for Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1597495/global-field-service-management-fsm-market

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Field Service Management (FSM) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Market Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) Comparison by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 2. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Region (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 3. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 4. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 5. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Forecasted Market Size Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 6. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 7. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 8. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 10. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 11. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 12. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 13. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 15. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2021-2026)

Table 16. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue (US$ Million) by Players (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) as of 2019)

Table 19. Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Field Service Management (FSM) Market

Table 20. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Top Players Headquarters and Area Served

Table 21. Field Service Management (FSM) Product Solution and Service

Table 22. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 23. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 24. Accruent Basic Information List

Table 25. Accruent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 26. Accruent Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 27. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Accruent (2015-2020)

Table 28. Accruent Recent Developments

Table 29. Acumatica Basic Information List

Table 30. Acumatica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 31. Acumatica Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 32. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Acumatica (2015-2020)

Table 33. Acumatica Recent Developments

Table 34. Astea Basic Information List

Table 35. Astea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 36. Astea Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 37. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Astea (2015-2020)

Table 38. Astea Recent Developments

Table 39. Clicksoftware Basic Information List

Table 40. Clicksoftware Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 41. Clicksoftware Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 42. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Clicksoftware (2015-2020)

Table 43. Clicksoftware Recent Developments

Table 44. Comarch Basic Information List

Table 45. Comarch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 46. Comarch Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 47. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Comarch (2015-2020)

Table 48. Comarch Recent Developments

Table 49. Connect My World Basic Information List

Table 50. Connect My World Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 51. Connect My World Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 52. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Connect My World (2015-2020)

Table 53. Connect My World Recent Developments

Table 54. Coresystems Basic Information List

Table 55. Coresystems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 56. Coresystems Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 57. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Coresystems (2015-2020)

Table 58. Coresystems Recent Developments

Table 59. Fieldaware Basic Information List

Table 60. Fieldaware Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 61. Fieldaware Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 62. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Fieldaware (2015-2020)

Table 63. Fieldaware Recent Developments

Table 64. Geoconcept Basic Information List

Table 65. Geoconcept Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 66. Geoconcept Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 67. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Geoconcept (2015-2020)

Table 68. Geoconcept Recent Developments

Table 69. IBM Basic Information List

Table 70. IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 71. IBM Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 72. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of IBM (2015-2020)

Table 73. IBM Recent Developments

Table 74. IFs Basic Information List

Table 75. IFs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 76. IFs Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 77. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of IFs (2015-2020)

Table 78. IFs Recent Developments

Table 79. Infor Basic Information List

Table 80. Infor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 81. Infor Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 82. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Infor (2015-2020)

Table 83. Infor Recent Developments

Table 84. Jobber Basic Information List

Table 85. Jobber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 86. Jobber Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 87. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Jobber (2015-2020)

Table 88. Jobber Recent Developments

Table 89. KickserV Basic Information List

Table 90. KickserV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 91. KickserV Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 92. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of KickserV (2015-2020)

Table 93. KickserV Recent Developments

Table 94. Microsoft Basic Information List

Table 95. Microsoft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 96. Microsoft Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 97. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Microsoft (2015-2020)

Table 98. Microsoft Recent Developments

Table 99. Oracle Basic Information List

Table 100. Oracle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 101. Oracle Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 102. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Oracle (2015-2020)

Table 103. Oracle Recent Developments

Table 104. Overit Basic Information List

Table 105. Overit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 106. Overit Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 107. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Overit (2015-2020)

Table 108. Overit Recent Developments

Table 109. Praxedo Basic Information List

Table 110. Praxedo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 111. Praxedo Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 112. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Praxedo (2015-2020)

Table 113. Praxedo Recent Developments

Table 114. Salesforce Basic Information List

Table 115. Salesforce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 116. Salesforce Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 117. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of Salesforce (2015-2020)

Table 118. Salesforce Recent Developments

Table 119. SAp Basic Information List

Table 120. SAp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 121. SAp Field Service Management (FSM) Products, Services and Solutions

Table 122. Revenue (Million US$) in Field Service Management (FSM) Business of SAp (2015-2020)

Table 123. SAp Recent Developments

Table 124. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) (Million US$)

Table 125. North America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 126. North America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 127. North America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 128. Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 129. Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 130. Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 131. China Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 132. China Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 133. China Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 134. Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 135. Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 136. Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 137. Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 138. Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 139. Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 140. Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 141. Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 142. Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 143. Market Top Trends

Table 144. Key Drivers: Impact Analysis (2021-2026)

Table 145. Key Challenges

Table 146. Research Programs/Design for This Report

Table 147. Key Data Information from Secondary Sources

Table 148. Key Data Information from Primary Sources List of Figures

Figure 1. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 2. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Share by Regions: 2020 VS 2026

Figure 3. North America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 4. Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 5. China Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 6. Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 7. Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 8. Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 9. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Share by Type in 2020 & 2026

Figure 10. On-premises Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 11. Cloud Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 12. Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Share by Application in 2020 & 2026

Figure 13. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Energy & Utilities (2015-2020)

Figure 14. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Telecom (2015-2020)

Figure 15. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Manufacturing (2015-2020)

Figure 16. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Healthcare (2015-2020)

Figure 17. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in BFSI (2015-2020)

Figure 18. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Construction & Real Estate (2015-2020)

Figure 19. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Transportation & Logistics (2015-2020)

Figure 20. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Others (2015-2020)

Figure 21. Field Service Management (FSM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3): 2015 VS 2019

Figure 22. Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Field Service Management (FSM) Market Share in 2019

Figure 23. Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 24. China Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 25. Rest of Asia Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 26. Latin America Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 27. Middle East & Africa Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 28. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 29. Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches for This Report

Figure 30. Data Triangulation

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

”