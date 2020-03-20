Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends and Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

The global Computerized Physician Order Entry market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Computerized Physician Order Entry market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Computerized Physician Order Entry market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Computerized Physician Order Entry market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Computerized Physician Order Entry market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Computerized Physician Order Entry market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Computerized Physician Order Entry market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Computerized Physician Order Entry market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth

Carestream Health

Epic Systems

eClinicalWorks

McKesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

Practice Fusion

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By type

Standalone

Integrated

By component

Hardware

Software

Services

By deployment

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

Segment by Application

Office-based physician

Emergency healthcare service providers

Hospitals

Nurses



