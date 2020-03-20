Dialysis Products and Services Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2028

major players in the dialysis products and services market based on various aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The key players which are profiled in this report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Covidien plc, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc. and Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.

The global dialysis products and services market is categorized into the following segments:

Dialysis Products and Services Market, by Product type:

Hemodialysis HD Machines Dialyzers HD Access Products/Catheters Bloodlines HD Concentrates/Dialysate Others (Water Treatment System, Fistula Needles)

Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates/Dialysate PD Machines PD Catheters PD Transfer Sets



Dialysis Products and Services Market, by Type of Services:

In-center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

Dialysis Products and Services Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

