Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2025

Analysis of the Global Nutraceuticals Market

The presented global Nutraceuticals market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Nutraceuticals market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Nutraceuticals market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Nutraceuticals market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Nutraceuticals market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Nutraceuticals market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Nutraceuticals market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Nutraceuticals market into different market segments such as:

Market: Competitive Analysis

The final section of the report discusses the overall competitive landscape of the U.S. nutraceuticals market. Within this section, a competitive landscape and market share analysis has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and give an understanding regarding the market shares of key players in the U.S nutraceuticals market. Detailed profiles of the manufacturers are included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Nutraceuticals space.

Apart from these, the capacity utilization of all the major players is also included in the report. Key players in the U.S. Nutraceuticals market include General Mills Inc., The Natures Bounty Co. (NBTY), Amway Enterprises, Herbalife International, Inc., Royal DSM NV, Pepsi Co., Groupe Danone, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Chobani LLC.

The U.S. nutraceuticals market is segmented into:

By Product Type

Functional Foods Probiotics Fortified Food Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food Branded Ionized Salt Branded Wheat Flour Others

Functional Beverages Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Fortified Juices Fortified Dairy Beverages Others

Dietary Supplements Proteins Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Herbal Supplements (Ayurvedic extracts, plant extracts, algal extracts, phytochemicals) Other (fatty acids, fiber)



By Product Form

Tablets and Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Solids/Semi-solids

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Nutraceuticals market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Nutraceuticals market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

